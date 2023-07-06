Farer Palmer GMT is a limited edition explorers watch with Bauhaus influence

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm a big fan of the GMT complication on watches. In fact, I'd go as far as saying it's the most useful complication you can get on watch – that's part of the reason why my Christopher Ward C63 Sealander GMT is my go-to timepiece.

Now, another GMT has hit the market from the good folks at Farer. But it's a far cry from the swathes of Rolex Explorer II lookalikes on the market. Instead, Farer have fused a little of that DNA with lashings of Bauhaus-inspired design.

The result is really gorgeous. It's not often you see a GMT without a bezel. Farer have opted to place the 24 hour scale inside the hour markers instead. That gives the whole thing a field watch aesthetic, and takes it further away from the steel sports watch GMT market which is so crowded.

Taking away the bezel really gives this watch a much cleaner appearance. On a leather band, it looks like a neat hybrid of something like a Junghans or a Nomos, fused with the field watch design of a Hamilton Khaki Field.

I'm also a big fan of the hour markers. The batons themselves are forged from a material called Lumicast. That fuses Super-LumiNova with ceramic, to make for a marker which glows with lume. That's then printed black on top, to make it visible in daylight. A secondary benefit is that the lume appears to glow from underneath the markers themselves, which looks absolutely awesome.

The Palmer is a nicely sized piece. With a case diameter of 39.5mm and a lug-to-lug of 45mm, it should be a good size for most wearers. At just 10.8mm deep, it's also remarkably slim. Quite how they've managed to fit a GMT movement into that thin a case, I don't know, but the result looks great.

The case on the Palmer is 316L stainless steel. Inside, you'll find a reliable Sellita SW330-2 movement. That's good for up to 56 hours of power reserve, while the watch is also rated for 100m of water resistance.

Priced at just £1,225, the Farer Palmer GMT represents remarkably good value. You'll have to be quick to snag one though – these are a limited edition of 150 pieces, and they're already selling. If you want to snag one for your collection, you can do so on the Farer website.