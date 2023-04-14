Bright dials make Farer Rare Birds collection the perfect summer watch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The days are getting longer, the temperature is rising and the sun is finally starting to shine. Summer is on its way, and that means it’s time for you to pick up a bright new watch (opens in new tab).

We love adding a splash of colour to our wrists in the summer months, and Farer’s new Rare Birds collection is just what we’ve been looking for, thanks to its bright pink, green and blue dial options.

Announced earlier this month and shipping from 20th April, the three-piece collection gives the best-selling Lander a range of bright new dials. Each is priced at £1,225, with the option to buy your watch with a specific case number and a free engraving.

The brightest and boldest of all is the Lander Kano, with its pink sunburst dial and contrasting dark blue strap. Like other members of the Lander family, the Kano is a 36mm automatic GMT timepiece.

(Image credit: Farer)

The GMT hand, which points to the hour of a second time zone of your choosing, is blue, while the hour and minute hands are white and the second hand is bright fuchsia. There’s also a date complication at the three o’clock position and lume applied to the hands and hour numeric hour markers shines a bright blue/green colour. Seeing all of those colours together, and especially on a relatively small watch, could be overkill, but we think Farer has nailed it with this timepiece.

As with the blue and green versions, the 36mm stainless steel case houses a Swiss made Sellita SW330-2 automatic movement with 25 jewels and an impressive 56 hours of power reserve. That means the watch could be left unworn for two days and not lose any time. The movement is visible through an exhibition case back.

This watch is joined by the Lander Sea Coast, with its sunburst green dial and pale grey Granolo leather strap, and the more reserved Lander IV, which pairs a blue dial with a lion tan strap.

All three watches are available to order now and shipping begins on 20th April.