11 watch deals under £500 I'd buy right now – Seiko, Tissot, Citizen and more

Everything from dive watches to GMTs are on sale

Best Watches under £500
As lovers of the best watches on the market, there really is no moment when we aren't thinking about bolstering our collections. There's always something which could be added to just improve the rotation, or scratch an itch.

You might think deals events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday represent the best time to buy, but that's not always the case. I've rounded up the best watches on sale right now – and there are quite a few!

Half price Seiko 5 at Goldsmiths
Citizen Tsuyosa under £200
Hamilton Khaki Field £165 off

Whether you fancy a new dive watch to see in the summer season, a GMT for all of your sun-kissed travels or something simple and sturdy to elevate your office attire, there's something here for you.

Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi: was £300 now £150 at Goldsmiths

This killer Seiko is half price right now! Complete with an internet-breaking blue dial, the £150 price tag makes this a total bargain.

Tissot PRX 35mm
Tissot PRX 35mm: was £335 now £280 at Beaverbrooks

The Tissot PRX is an icon for a good reason. It's stylish and easy on the wallet – especially when you bag a deal like this!

Seiko 5 Sports Field Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Field Watch: was £280 now £223.99 at Jura Watches

If you need a watch which is simple to read and can sit comfortably in most situations, this neat dress watch sounds like your pick.

Citizen Tsuyosa
Citizen Tsuyosa: was £299 now £199 at Chisholm Hunter

The Citizen Tsuyosa is something of an underground hero in the watch game, and it's not hard to see why. Solid build meets simple beauty – and unbeatable pricing!

Seiko Presage 'Fume' Style 60s Road Trip GMT
Seiko Presage 'Fume' Style 60s Road Trip GMT: was £580 now £417.60 at Chisholm Hunter

A Seiko Presage GMT for under £500? That's a stellar deal. Use code EXTRA10 to get the lower price.

Citizen Promaster Diver
Citizen Promaster Diver: was £349 now £175 at Goldsmiths

At basically half off, this sumptuous bronze-toned diver is a great buy for anyone seeking a summer-ready watch for much, much less.

Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi: was £300 now £216 at Chisholm Hunter

No, you're not going mad – this is the same watch listed at the top of the page. Chisholm Hunter aren't offering quite as good a deal, but they do offer a wider array of colours at a price which is still great.

Casio G-Shock 2100 One Tone
Casio G-Shock 2100 One Tone: was £99.90 now £79.92 at Jura Watches

Is there anything more summer-suited than an all-white G-Shock? We don't think so either. Embrace your inner N-Dubz with this One Tone model.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: was £615 now £450 at Chisholm Hunter

The Khaki Field Mechanical is a solid pick for a reason. This black PVD model is a classy pick – especially at a price like this!

Seiko Prospex Samurai 4R
Seiko Prospex Samurai 4R: was £560 now £420 at Chisholm Hunter

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times – we need more red watches. This stylish Prospex diver is a great price for a more premium watch.

Orient Big Mako
Orient Big Mako: was £355 now £283.99 at Jura Watches

Need a dive watch that's a little different without busting your piggy bank? Check out Orient. This Big Mako model is stylish and offers a proper divers water resistance, too.

When is the best time to buy a new watch?

All of those cracking deals are proof that you really don't need to wait for anything if you're looking for another watch in your collection. We'd always recommend hunting for a good deal, but you'll often find big discounts available outside of the traditional sales events.

Where should I buy a watch from?

As with any high value purchase, it's crucial to buy from trusted sources to avoid potential scams. The saying goes that you buy the seller, not just the watch, and that's good advice – you're looking for well-reviewed, trusted businesses.

Here at T3, we only source deals from trusted third parties. These include some of the biggest retailers on the market and are often brands we've championed for years. In the world of watches, that includes, but is not limited to, Amazon, Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Jura Watches, Beaverbrooks and First Class Watches.

Are watches good investments?

While some people have managed to turn a profit on certain watches in the past, it's rarely a safe or sustainable way to invest your money. More often than not, the value of these things won't go up, and may even depreciate.

Rather than viewing watches as an investment, it's much better to look at them like clothes. You're unlikely to turn a profit on your Ralph Lauren polo, either – particularly after a few wears – but you can still enjoy it. As long as you buy something you love, you should remain happy over time.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

