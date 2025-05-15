11 watch deals under £500 I'd buy right now – Seiko, Tissot, Citizen and more
Everything from dive watches to GMTs are on sale
As lovers of the best watches on the market, there really is no moment when we aren't thinking about bolstering our collections. There's always something which could be added to just improve the rotation, or scratch an itch.
You might think deals events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday represent the best time to buy, but that's not always the case. I've rounded up the best watches on sale right now – and there are quite a few!
Half price Seiko 5 at Goldsmiths
Citizen Tsuyosa under £200
Hamilton Khaki Field £165 off
Whether you fancy a new dive watch to see in the summer season, a GMT for all of your sun-kissed travels or something simple and sturdy to elevate your office attire, there's something here for you.
This killer Seiko is half price right now! Complete with an internet-breaking blue dial, the £150 price tag makes this a total bargain.
The Tissot PRX is an icon for a good reason. It's stylish and easy on the wallet – especially when you bag a deal like this!
If you need a watch which is simple to read and can sit comfortably in most situations, this neat dress watch sounds like your pick.
The Citizen Tsuyosa is something of an underground hero in the watch game, and it's not hard to see why. Solid build meets simple beauty – and unbeatable pricing!
A Seiko Presage GMT for under £500? That's a stellar deal. Use code EXTRA10 to get the lower price.
At basically half off, this sumptuous bronze-toned diver is a great buy for anyone seeking a summer-ready watch for much, much less.
No, you're not going mad – this is the same watch listed at the top of the page. Chisholm Hunter aren't offering quite as good a deal, but they do offer a wider array of colours at a price which is still great.
Is there anything more summer-suited than an all-white G-Shock? We don't think so either. Embrace your inner N-Dubz with this One Tone model.
The Khaki Field Mechanical is a solid pick for a reason. This black PVD model is a classy pick – especially at a price like this!
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times – we need more red watches. This stylish Prospex diver is a great price for a more premium watch.
Need a dive watch that's a little different without busting your piggy bank? Check out Orient. This Big Mako model is stylish and offers a proper divers water resistance, too.
When is the best time to buy a new watch?
All of those cracking deals are proof that you really don't need to wait for anything if you're looking for another watch in your collection. We'd always recommend hunting for a good deal, but you'll often find big discounts available outside of the traditional sales events.
Where should I buy a watch from?
As with any high value purchase, it's crucial to buy from trusted sources to avoid potential scams. The saying goes that you buy the seller, not just the watch, and that's good advice – you're looking for well-reviewed, trusted businesses.
Here at T3, we only source deals from trusted third parties. These include some of the biggest retailers on the market and are often brands we've championed for years. In the world of watches, that includes, but is not limited to, Amazon, Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Jura Watches, Beaverbrooks and First Class Watches.
Are watches good investments?
While some people have managed to turn a profit on certain watches in the past, it's rarely a safe or sustainable way to invest your money. More often than not, the value of these things won't go up, and may even depreciate.
Rather than viewing watches as an investment, it's much better to look at them like clothes. You're unlikely to turn a profit on your Ralph Lauren polo, either – particularly after a few wears – but you can still enjoy it. As long as you buy something you love, you should remain happy over time.
