Walmart beats Amazon with this stellar G-Shock bargain!

We're massive fans of the Casio G-Shock here at T3. As a matter of fact, I'm wearing one even as I'm typing these words – they're the perfect, simple solution for throwing on your wrist for any occasion.

If you're looking to snag one for less during the Amazon Prime Day sales, great news! I've just spotted a bargain with a 33% saving – and the better deal is at Walmart!

That means that for just $79.99, you can snag a killer G-Shock in a neat, blue colourway. The combination of an analogue and a digital readout on the dial offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to quickly read the time on the hands, but also garner information from the displays.

The piece includes options for timing in 29 different time zones and 48 cities, making it a solid choice for anyone who travels internationally, or just deals with people around the world. You'll also find G-Shock staple features like a suite of alarms, a stopwatch, a countdown timer and more.

For those looking to see in the dark – see their watch, that is – there's even an Auto LED light which will illuminate the dial. What's not to love?

Well, just about the only bump in the spec sheet I can find is the 51mm case diameter. There's no getting around it – that's quite large, and it could prove to be a chunky option for smaller wrists. That's not uncommon for any G-Shock though, and is almost a style choice at this point.

If that doesn't phase you, you're in for a real treat. Picking up a watch like this for just $79.99 is a bargain, and should make for a really great part of your watch collection. Whether you wear it to climb a mountain, or just to mow the lawn, you'll always be thankful for a G-Shock when you need it.