One of the best dive watches I tested last year is a bargain with hundreds slashed from the price!
The Seiko Prospex 1965 Diver is a steal for this price
It's no secret that dive watches are a safe haven for most wrists. These sporty pieces are a great do-it-all solution for all kinds of scenarios, which makes them a solid pick if you only want one watch in your life.
As someone who tests many of the best watches on the market, there's one in particular which stood out to me. Last year, I got hands on with the Seiko Prospex 1965 Divers watch – and now a similar model is on sale with a whopping discount!
Right now, you can snag it for under £600 at Goldsmiths – that's a saving of over £350!
Save over £350 on this classic Seiko dive watch at Goldsmiths. That's a bargain for a watch which wears brilliantly and will go with just about any occasion you can think of. Use code EXTRA10 to get the best price.
That watch made a serious impression on me when I used it at the tail end of 2024. Perhaps the most impressive feature was the case thickness. A measurement of 13.2mm doesn't sound all that impressive, but the way it wears is proof that not all can be told with numbers.
The design melts half of the height away, leaving you with a case which feels incredibly slight. That, in turn, looks and feels really premium – you'll find yourself thinking this is something worth far, far more than even the retail pricing would suggest.
Getting a deal like this on a watch like this feels almost criminal. No-one should get away with that, but the good folks at Goldsmiths are enabling you this Easter weekend – and I'd strongly advise you take it!
Tighter budget? No problem. 3 great dive watches under £300
Even a bargain as good as this one won't save all budgets. It's no secret that belts have been tightened across the board of late, and spare cash for lovely watches isn't always there.
No bother, though. I've had a hunt around the sales and found a few more bargain watches with at least some dive watch credentials – read: 200m water resistance – for smaller budgets.
Is a Casio G-Shock really a dive watch? It's debatable, but with 200m of water resistance, a comfortable strap and a killer price, this is well worth your time.
Love it or hate it, it's hard to deny just what a good value offering the Invicta Pro Diver is. Less than £100 snags you good water resistance, a classy design and a good movement. What more could you need?
If you want the goods from a brand with a real history in this space, the Citizen Promaster is a great pickup. It's a no frills piece, but it does everything you need and will stick with you for a lifetime with the right care.
