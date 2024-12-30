A Week on the Wrist with the Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival – a perfect dive watch with style

In the modern age, some of the best watches out there are dive watches. The ever changing tides of fashion mean that those once reserved for traversing the depths are now acceptable in the office, leading to a huge surge in popularity.

That makes this Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival a really interesting prospect. Designed with a retro-inspired aesthetic, this piece is a special edition made to celebrate 100 years of the Seiko name adorning watch dials.

Still, with a market growing ever more saturated by the day, does a watch like this still have a place? Well, that's exactly what I'd like to find out.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival: key specs

Let's kick off with some specs. The watch features a 40mm steel case, which also sits 13mm thick. A lug-to-lug width of 46.4mm is also nice and slight, which should make this a fairly good pick for those with skinnier wrists.

The dial is a grey hue which is neat and inoffensive. It's arguably more interesting than a standard black dial, though by a negligible amount. Still, it's perfect for professional applications, which is a must for a modern dive watch.

Inside, you'll find a 6R55 movement which is accurate to within -15/+25 seconds per day, and is good for 72 hours of power reserve. You'll also find 300m of water resistance on offer – perfect for all of those water borne activities you don't do, but love to pretend you do.

Other interesting points of note include a magnetic resistance of 4,800 amperes per metre (approximately 60 gauss) and a fabric strap. That makes use of the Seichu braiding technique. Seichu is traditionally used to make the cord which hold up a kimono, and is a really cool touch.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival like to wear?

Let me start by addressing my initial concerns about the dial. Frankly, I was entirely wrong. Lumping this in as something as dull and workaday as the black Rolex Submariner was a total mistake on my part.

In actual fact, the dial really does shine here, with an array of colours peeking out as the light lashes down on it.

Next up on my list of apologies is one for the case thickness. At 13mm, I was ready to flame this part of the watch for sitting proud of your wrist just enough to be a concern for anything flying over your wrist.

In practice, though, it's absolutely nothing to worry about. The design of the case sees some of that height attributed to a bulbous case back, but that nestles into your wrist when worn. The end product looks astoundingly slim, in fact.

The Seichu strap was a really neat addition to this package. Actually, I was really impressed with the steel bracelet, too, but having the option of either one is a great bonus.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival worth the money?

This is a really tough one to answer. At £1,380 (approx. $1,729 / AU$2,769) it's on the higher end of the near-£1,000-dive-watch category which has become so saturated in recent times.

Ultimately, you're two thirds of the way to something like the Christopher Ward Lumiere, which is a solid pick. Even if you look at a closer price point, just about everyone has a dive watch here.

I do think this has a place though. The cool dial and melting case thickness really do make this a pleasant wear. If you're a fan of Seiko – or just Japanese culture in general – you'll find something to enjoy here.

If pushed, I'd say the price is a smidge high. But hey, that's exactly what deals are there for.