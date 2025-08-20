I work from home three times a week – here's 5 things I always have on my desk

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been a hybrid worker, splitting my time with two days in the office and three days working from home. To avoid getting distracted and to ensure my work remains consistent, I have perfected my home office so I have the most productive days possible.

If you’re looking to upgrade your WFH set-up, these are the five things I always have on my desk that I recommend you add to your home office, too.

1. Amazon Echo Dot

(Image credit: Amazon)

When I work from home, I like to have background noise playing at all times to help me concentrate. Instead of using my phone, I’ve introduced the best smart speaker to my desk, specifically the Amazon Echo Dot.

I primarily use the Echo Dot to play music, but as it comes with Alexa voice controls, I regularly ask it quick questions, like what the weather’s like and what I have on my schedule for after work. I’ve also started to set timers on the Echo Dot for specific work tasks, as it helps me manage my time better and stay organised.

2. Lumie Sunrise Alarm

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

To avoid getting distracted by checking the time on my phone, I’ve had the Lumie Sunrise Alarm – an alarm clock and wake-up light – on my desk for years now, and it’s made a world of difference to my productivity. While I initially tested it as a wake-up light in my Lumie Sunrise Alarm review , it’s not a staple on my desk, as its simple design is easy to use and not overly complicated.

Aside from quickly glancing at it to check the time, the Lumie Sunrise Alarm comes with different light colours. I like to set the Lumie Sunrise Alarm to start its wind down sequence towards the end of my working day to remind me that it’s time to start wrapping things up. This has helped with my time management and ensures I’m having regular breaks to avoid headaches and eye strain.

3. Dyson Pure Cool CF1

(Image credit: Future)

Throughout the summer – and occasionally in the winter too – I like to have a fan nearby to keep me cool and comfortable while I work. One of my favourite fan launches of the year has been the Dyson Pure Cool CF1, a bladeless, corded model that has a good amount of fan speeds and easy controls for quick cooling.

Sitting in one room for several hours a day can feel quite stuffy so the Dyson Pure Cool CF1 helps manage the temperature and adds cooler, fresher air to my home office. In my Dyson Pure Cool CF1 review , I noted that it can get a bit loud, but having it as background white noise has also helped me concentrate better.

4. Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad

(Image credit: Belkin)

The Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad has a permanent place on my desk for quick recharging of my phone and earbuds. I run after work most days so while I work, my devices get a chance to recharge so I’m ready to head off after my work day ends.

Compatible with Samsung or Apple, the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad is compact, fast charging and takes up hardly any space on my desk. I have the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad which is one of Belkin’s simpler charging pads, but you can find stands which hang and charge Apple Watches and other gadgets at the same time.

5. Planner and stationery pot

(Image credit: Savannah Wakefield / Unsplash)

While I primarily work on a laptop , I like physically writing things down, so I have a planner next to me at all times, and a full stationery pot. Being able to tick things off with a pen and paper feels much more satisfying, and it gives me an overview of what I’ve accomplished that week and my to-do list for the next few days.