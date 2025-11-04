I recently moved house – here are 3 gadgets helping me survive my first winter

It’s been a busy few months in my corner of the world, all kicked off by the fact that I decided to move house in the middle of summer. As lovely as it was – and as much as I enjoyed late night unpacking during sunny evenings – winter is fast approaching, which means this will be our first one in the new home.

To prepare the way I know best, I’ve been testing out the gadgets that I think will make the colder months easier, and I’ve finally narrowed it down to my top three. Ranging from laundry to the kitchen, here’s what I’ll be relying on this winter – and why.

1. Heated Airer

Having just started using one properly, I can safely say heated airers are brilliant in colder months. They dry clothes faster than indoor air-drying, reduce damp smells and mildew, and even help prevent excess moisture in the home. Some even give off a little warmth on chilly days, which is never something to complain about!

If I had to choose, my top pick has to be the Belrday Winged Heated Electric Clothes Airer. I love that it doesn’t take up much space, yet the 18 heating bars give a total of 12 metres of drying space, which is perfect for a full load of laundry. It’s also collapsible, so I can pop it away when it’s not in use, and it costs just 8p per hour to run, making it a much cheaper and gentler alternative to tumble drying.

Buy the Belrday Winged Heated Electric Clothes Airer for £49.99

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

2. Smart thermostat

The best smart thermostats make heating your home more efficient and convenient, and I'd seriously recommend them to anyone that doesn't have one already. They let you schedule your heating so the house is warm when you need it and cooler when you don’t, cutting down on wasted energy. Many models also learn your habits over time and adjust automatically, ensuring comfort without you having to think about it.

My choice is the Hive Thermostat, which is incredibly reliable and keeps me on track with the temperature in the house. I particularly love the frost protection setting, which automatically kicks in if it gets too cold, keeping pipes from freezing during much colder nights.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy the Hive Thermostat for £119

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

3. Air fryer

In winter, I don’t want to be spending ages cooking when I could be curled up on the sofa with a hot chocolate in hand. That’s why I always swear by the best air fryers – they speed up cooking and, depending on the model, can produce an entire meal with minimal effort.

My favourite has to be the Philips 5000 Series Airfryer, featuring Rapid Air technology which cooks food evenly and a useful digital interface. I also love the built-in steamer function, which preserves up to 87% more nutrients than boiling when used in steam mode, so I can focus on my health at the same time.

Buy the Philips 5000 Series Airfryer for £169.99