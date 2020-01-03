Best smart thermostat 2020: stay warm and save money

You're after the best best smart thermostat for 2020, and T3 is here to help with this authoritative guide to what you should be looking for – and how you can save yourself some money even before your new device is installed.

Each product we've listed here is highly rated, and we have curated the selection so there's a smart thermostat perfect for every budget and intended usage: from the Nest Thermostat E to the Tado Smart Thermostat, we've got the best smart heating systems going, all in one place.

We'll guide you towards the best smart thermostat for you step by step, one that's ready to be controlled from your phone or your computer, learning the temperature settings in your home to save energy, and working in tandem with whatever other bits of smart home kit you've got installed.

Through these abilities, your home can be a more comfortable temperature when you want it to be, and you'll save money by not wasting energy when you're out – the thermostat can drop the temperature automatically when it detects you've left the house.

We've also included some advice for what to look out for when shopping for the best smart thermostat – the must-have features you need and why – so you can find the perfect climate adjuster. The best smart thermostat is going to be different for everyone, depending on needs and usage.

If you do your research well, though, consulting this guide, reading reviews and browsing for the best prices going, then we're confident you'll find a smart heating system that is ideal for you.

How to buy the best smart thermostat for you

You don't have a host of specs to sift through when choosing the best smart heating thermostats for 2020 – they all work along similar lines – but compatibility with other smart home kit is one important consideration to weigh up. Make sure your new thermostat is going to work with your existing smart home devices.

In other words, if you're already controlling most of your smart home kit through Amazon Alexa, it makes sense to buy a smart thermostat that's also Alexa compatible, rather than suddenly switching to Google Assistant.

We'd also recommend checking with your energy company to see if any smart thermostat deals are on the table: it might discount the price of certain models, or maybe even give you one for free.

Apart from that, the right device for you will be one that adapts to your home's routine and starts saving you cash (by intelligently setting temperatures) as quickly as possible, and the associated app and platform can help here.

You can even use smart thermostats to create zonal heating in your home – many of the device support existing zonal setups, but there are also options such as the Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat that enable you to control each radiator individually, so you colder rooms can get more heating time.

Without further ado, here are the best smart thermostats in the UK.

1. Nest Thermostat E A brilliantly stylish, capable and affordable smart thermostat Specifications Display: 81 mm x 81 mm, 320 x 320 pixel 24-bit colour LCD Sensors: Temperature, humidity, near-field activity, far-field activity, ambient light Connectivity: 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz); 802.15.4 (2.4GHz); Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Compatibility: Combi boilers; System and heat-only boilers; Domestic hot water tanks; Hydronic underfloor systems; Air-source and ground-source heat pumps (heating only); Zoned systems (one Nest Thermostat per zone); Heating systems with OpenTherm technology Colours: white Reasons to buy + Smart Nest learning on board + Better value than the top-end Nest + Excellent mobile apps + Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

The simple way to describe the Thermostat E is as a cheaper Nest — the screen isn't as bright or clear, the thermostat itself is made from cheaper materials, and you can't get as much information up on screen. Apart from that though, the two thermostats are just the same, so it's really not a bad trade-off considering just how remarkably affordable this model is.

Nest's well-known learning algorithm works behind the scenes with the Thermostat E, learning your heating habits over time, and (in theory) saving you some time setting the temperature manually. With temperature sensors dotted around the home, you can keep track of multiple spaces at once, too.

As you would expect, everything works perfectly with Google Assistant if you want to set your home's temperature by talking to a Google Home speaker, but there's Amazon Alexa compatibility here too. The notable exceptions in terms of compatibility are the HomeKit platform from Apple and the SmartThings platform from Samsung.

We like the smart energy reports that Nest thermostats email in every month, as well as the quality and polish of the accompanying apps available for Android and iOS. In terms of bang for your buck, the best smart thermostat of 2020.





2. Tado Smart Thermostat Minimalist, efficient and easy to use Specifications Display: 32x20mm LED matrix display, comprising 10x19 LEDs Sensors: Temperature; Humidity; Ambient Light Connectivity: 868MHz, Mesh (6LoWPAN) Compatibility: Worcester, Baxi, Vaillant, Potterton, Ideal... ; Supports both 230V and extra low voltage interfaces (digital bus/analogue); Combi, system and heat-only boilers; Conventional and condensing boilers; Common Y-, S- and W-plan setups; Relay compatible, both switched live systems and potential free (dry contact) systems; Compatible with the UK standard backplate; Hydronic underfloor systems; Electric underfloor systems with a maximum switching current of 6A; Air source and ground source heat pumps (heating only); Zoned systems (one Smart Thermostat per zone) Colours: White Reasons to buy + Easy to use thermostat and app + Geofencing capability + Works with 95% of central heating systems + Valves have a display too

The Tado Smart Thermostat connects to a wider range of heating systems than most, working with 95% of the systems out there, apparently — it supports combi and conventional boilers, electric under-floor setups, and hot water systems. As with most of our best smart thermostats, installation is best done by a qualified engineer.

The Tado smart thermostat is clever enough to learn the layout of your home and the heat capacity of your house, so if you want it to be 18 degrees at 7am, it'll fire up in advance if needed to hit the target. Arguably the real killer feature is Tado's use of geofencing, though: by tracking the proximity of your mobile, when it detects you're on the way home, it can turn up the heat so it's toasty on your return.

The app is programmable, like a normal thermostat, and can be manually overridden when required. It also displays all kinds of information about your energy use, although the key money-saving stats are dependent on your input (a bit like a calorie-tracking fitness band). Tado also works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, which adds to its credentials as one of the best smart thermostats of 2020.

As well as the £199 unit price, there are other extras to consider (including an Extension Kit if your current system has no wired room thermostat). Tado now does a range of smart radiator valves too, that can be used with or without the thermostat, adding to its claim to be the best smart thermostat out there. These are preferable to rivals from Eve and Wiser (they're more compact, with a little screen to display the current temperature).





3. Nest Learning Thermostat Smart, easy-to-use, and surprisingly sexy Specifications Display: 5.3cm, 480x480, 229ppi LCD Sensors: Temperature, Humidity, Near-field activity, Far-field activity, Ambient light Connectivity: 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz); 802.15.4 (2.4GHz); Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Compatibility: Combi boilers; System and heat-only boilers; Domestic hot water tanks; Hydronic underfloor systems; Air-source and ground-source heat pumps (heating only); Zoned systems (one Nest Thermostat per zone); Heating systems with OpenTherm technology Colours: Stainless Steel; Copper; Black; White Reasons to buy + Third-generation model + Easy to use + Learns as you go + Can be controlled from your tablet or smartphone + Cost includes expert installation

Nest takes Apple-like care in its product design (it was founded by ex-Apple employees), and it's definitely one of the better-looking smart thermostats out there. In fact the Nest is largely responsible for kick-starting this whole smart home category.

This 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is able to monitor your habits and control the heating accordingly. So, for instance, if regularly go to bed at 11pm or so, the system learns from that and starts turning the system off around that time. Before long you're saving money and you don't even have to touch the Nest.

Another smart feature the Nest brings to the party is an on-board activity sensor that can take an educated guess as to whether anyone is at home or not, and then adjust the heating schedule accordingly. If you want to take more manual control, over when the heating starts and stops, then the Nest is easy to schedule using the accompanying app.

That circular glass interface is beautiful to behold and so incredibly simple use – all you require is an opposable thumb and a forefinger. While the Nest Learning Thermostat comes with everything you need to fit it, we'd say you're better off having an engineer do it, especially as the £279 price includes installation.

With the Nest Thermostat E delivering essentially the same performance and functionality but for a much cheaper price point, potential buyers should evaluate just how much they desire the more premium aesthetic, though. Still hands down one of the best smart thermostats right now.





4. Hive Heating Control Smart, stylish and expandable, this is one of the best smart thermostats on the market Specifications Display: 100 mm x 104 mm Sensors: Temperature Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Zigbee Compatibility: Most gas, LPG, oil and electric boilers Colours: 12+ frames sold separately Reasons to buy + App and thermostat are easy to use + Modern, minimalist design + Extensible with Hive smart home products + You don't have to be a British Gas customer to buy it

Hive is developed by British Gas, but you don't have to be a British Gas customer to use it. This excellent system is fitted by a qualified engineer, and includes a boiler receiver, an internet router hub, and a wall-mounted thermostat — which may not be quite as handsome as the Nest, but which is still easy on the eye. It's undoubtedly one of the best smart thermostats out there.

Perhaps more importantly, the whole system is ridiculously easy to use, whether you're operating the console itself or using the accompanying apps for iOS or Android. You can change the temperature or thermostat schedule from anywhere, automatically set the heating to turn off when you leave the house, then have it automatically turn back on again when you come home.

This works via location tracking in the app and it's the same for all the members of the household, if they're all happy installing the app – it means the rest of your family won't suddenly be plunged into freezing temperatures just because you've popped to the shops, which is obviously something you want to avoid.

The system is expandable too. Hive has released a range of compatible products, including sensors and plugs, so all your devices will talk to each other – you have the option of paying outright or via subscription, which gives you ongoing user support too. As an added bonus, you get support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with Hive too, so it really earns its place on our list of the best smart thermostats of 2020.





5. Drayton Wiser Thermostat One of the best smart thermostats for value for money Specifications Compatibility: Conventional boiler systems with separate water tanks Colours: White Reasons to buy + Separate room control + Choice of packages

Without packing in too many extra bells and whistles, the Drayton Wiser Thermostat system offers one of the best smart thermostat options in 2020: intelligent control of temperatures from your phone, and separate radiator valves.

That means you can customise the heating in each room if you need to, and the app gives you a choice of preset modes to pick from if you don't want to spend too long configuring everything. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support is included here as well.

While it doesn't have the same kind of brand recognition as something like a Nest or a Tado, the Wiser systems do a lot of the same jobs for a very appealing price, and are definitely worth considering.

We especially like the way you can start off small with radiator thermostats, and then add more as needed: you get a level of control and fine-tuning that not all the devices on this list can match.

There are small things that hint at where the experience isn't quite as slick as the likes of Nest of Tado – for example, geofencing is done through IFTTT, rather than directly, making it more complicated to set up – but for those who want the both smart features and multi-zonal control for a lower price, it's a really strong option.





6. Ecobee4 Comprehensive smart home heating Specifications Display: 109 mm x 109 mm Sensors: Temperature, humidity Connectivity: Wi-Fi Compatibility: Gas, electric, oil, dual fuel Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Support for up to 32 sensors + Simple and easy to use + Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit compatible

You can cover a lot of bases with the Ecobee4. It works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a start, if you want to bark out your smart heating instructions to the nearest speaker, and it's compatible with Apple HomeKit and a variety of other third-party sensors too. It's going to fit in with most smart home setups, and it's well worth an entry on our list of the best smart thermostats in the UK.

The Ecobee4 is also capable of measuring the temperature at multiple different points around your home — you only get one sensor with the unit, but you can add up to 32 more if you live in an extensive stately home. That said, it doesn't have the intelligent learning built into the Nest, so you need to take more manual control over your thermostat.

As you would expect from a smart thermostat, everything can be controlled from the accompanying apps for Android or iOS, so you can sort out your heating while you're away from home (or tell your thermostat you're on holiday). Don't forget that built-in Alexa functionality gives you access to thousands of skills that go way beyond smart heating as well – from checking up on the weather to ordering a taxi.

It works with a bunch of other smart home stuff (including Samsung SmartThings), it's easy to configure and operate, and with support for so many sensors, it can keep an eye on your whole house. The Ecobee4 is hard to beat in the best smart heating thermostats battle.



(Image credit: Netatmo)

7. Netatmo Smart Thermostat Affordable smart thermostat with a few limitations Specifications Display: E-Paper display Sensors: Temperature Connectivity: 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Compatibility: Gas, oil, wood boilers and heat pumps (replaces existing wired and wireless thermostats) Colours: Interchangeable, using 4 colour adhesives (supplied) Reasons to buy + Easy to use thermostat and app + Energy saving + Relatively affordable + Wireless operation Reasons to avoid - Old-fashioned E-Ink display - Design is nothing special - Fewer features than the Nest

Netatmo, the French company that revolutionised the home weather station, has employed the services of product designer and Frenchman Philippe Starck to create its take on the humble thermostat.

And here it is, a translucent plexiglass cube with a simple display. Given that it's designed by one of Europe's foremost creatives, the old-fashioned black e-Ink display and white casing feels a bit ordinary, especially alongside something like the Nest. But hey, looks aren't everything — Netatmo predicts its thermostat will save the average user about 37% in energy costs, so that's a definite bonus.

Again, everything here is controlled via the free Android and iOS apps and setup is a doddle. On initial installation, it'll ask you five simple questions and then create a schedule based on your lifestyle. Another very cool feature is that the thermostat itself can be installed in two ways: as a wired replacement for your current unit or wirelessly, using three AAA batteries.

The wireless option allows you to place the thermostat in any room which is handy if you use one room more than the other. If you still need convincing that this is one of the best smart thermostats out there, the Netatmo is also one of the cheaper options you can pick up (though it's not as well equipped as some of its rivals), and it works with EDF Energy's HeatSmart (available for £199 including installation).



(Image credit: Honeywell)

8. Honeywell Lyric T6/T6R Easy-to-use smart thermostat – with limitations Specifications Display: not stated Sensors: Temperature Connectivity: Wi-Fi Compatibility: Heating systems with OpenTherm technology; Common Y- and S-plan setups Colours: not stated Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Geofencing works well + Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa compatible Reasons to avoid - Needs professional installation - Limited programming options

Looking like a cross between the British Gas Hive and the Nest from Google, the Lyric T6 is the latest in a long line of smart connected devices from the highly-regarded Honeywell with wired (T6) and wireless table-top (T6R) versions available.

The Honeywell Lyric T6/T6R can be controlled either via its touchscreen or via the free Honeywell Lyric smartphone app, with built-in geofencing so the system automatically knows to switch on and off depending on how close you (or other members of your household) are to home. It also works with Amazon's Alexa and is Apple HomeKit ready.

As with other smart thermostats, the Honeywell Lyric T6 is best fitted by a professional installer, since the supplied box that connects to your boiler (or second zone) needs to be connected to the mains. Once installed and set up, however, the system is easy to use — although there are some limitations.

While you can use either geolocation or a range of programmable modes to configure the heating, you can't use both these options together – a shortcoming the Tado, for example, doesn't have. That said, we do like is the Lyric's Optimised Start mode, which automatically fires up the heating early so your home is already add the right temperature when you wake up — just the job for those cold winter mornings.

9. Honeywell Evohome One of the best and most comprehensive smart thermostat systems around Specifications Display: not stated Sensors: Temperature Connectivity: Wi-Fi Compatibility: Gas, fuel, wood and electric boilers, heat-pump, zone valve, radiators, underfloor heating Colours: White Reasons to buy + Learns as it goes + Supports a wide range of heating systems + IFTTT and Alexa integration

Want to see another Honeywell system in our best smart thermostats list? Oh, go on then – the Honeywell Home is older and simpler than the newer Lyric models, but where it really excels is in the zonal control it offers.

You get individual thermostats for each radiator in the home, and a TRV valve is required in each case. Setup is easy on the radiator side though a little complicated when it comes to hooking up the boiler — it's best getting a professional in to do the job.

Design-wise, it's not going to win any awards, but it does the job of giving you more control over how and when your home gets heated. Each thermostat can be on a separate schedule, and the monitor is very straightforward to use.

As an added bonus, you can actually take the monitor device around the house with you for brief spells before returning it to its dock. For individual room and zone control, it's one of the best smart thermostats around.





10. Heatmiser Neo HomeKit-compatible, but needs pro installation Specifications Display: Blue backlit screen Sensors: Temperature; Air Connectivity: Wireless Mesh Network (via neoHub) Compatibility: not stated **Colours** Sapphire Black; Glacier White; Platinum Silver Reasons to buy + Easy to use smart thermostat and app + HomeKit compatible + Includes geofencing Reasons to avoid - Professional installation needed - Options list can be confusing

This intuitive zonal system is similar to the Heat Genius we mentioned above, only it's fully wired, which means a) installation should be carried out by a pro (like many other units here) and b) your walls will likely need to have conduits installed.

It's a much more baffling system to get one's head around, mind, since there's a bewildering assortment of different mix-and-match options available. In this respect you're advised to contact Heatmiser direct to discuss your needs. If you can make sense of the various combinations — and it is possible — this could be the best smart thermostat solution for you.

A wireless version of the Heatmiser system (which we haven't had a look it) is also available in kit form. Dubbed, the neoAir Kit Gen 2, it comprises a neoAir smart thermostat, a second-generation neoHub and an RF switch and is capable of being DIY installed. If you find the wired Heatmiser Neo a little overwhelming, consider the wireless alternative.

Both wired Neo and wireless NeoAir versions are Apple HomeKit compatible, so you can use them as part of your Apple-run smart home. The Heatmiser kit looks good, works well, and is flexible enough to be able to adapt to most home scenarios — just don't be afraid to ask for advice about which setup is best.