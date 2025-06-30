T3 Awards 2025: all Smart Home winners announced!

The T3 Awards are back for 2025, and this week, we’re announcing and celebrating our favourite gadgets released and reviewed in the past year. As you can’t go into any room of your house without a smart product being pride of place or calmly fading into the background, it’s time to champion the winners from the Smart Home category.

Smart home products have continued to flourish this year, and we’ve seen many advancements, including AI detection, smarter sensors, better image quality, and much more. Big name brands including Amazon, Apple, Google Home, Yale, Philips Hue and more have released many exciting innovations in the past year, and T3’s Home team have tested and enjoyed everything they can get their hands on.

Below is the full list of Smart Home winners, highly commended and nominees, from speakers to lighting and beyond. For all the Home nominees, take a look at the T3 Awards 2025 Home shortlist .

Best Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Echo Show 21

Smart speaker launches are surprisingly few and far between, which actually made it trickier to decide who would take the best smart speaker award this year. But Amazon Echo triumphed as usual, and the Amazon Echo Show 21 is taking home the crown for 2025.

Now, the Echo Show 21 isn’t technically a smart speaker, and it isn’t really a smart display either. Instead, it’s a combination of the two, offering all of Amazon Echo’s best features in a huge 21-inch screen. It’s practically a TV, as it can double as a Fire TV, but it’s also great for smart home and organisation features, like setting timers, creating lists, controlling your lights and more. See our Amazon Echo Show 21 review for more details.

Highly Commended: Sonos Era 300

Best Smart Speaker Shortlist: Amazon Echo Spot , Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) , Audio Pro G10 .

Best Smart Security Device

(Image credit: Future)

EufyCam S3 Pro

While the Best Smart Security Device covers cameras, locks and more, the EufyCam S3 Pro takes the win in this category, as it’s one of the best security cameras you can buy. A brilliant home security bundle, the EufyCam S3 Pro features a hub and two cameras – and it doesn’t require a subscription.

Compared to its predecessors, the EufyCam S3 Pro has upgraded its technology with AI smarts that actually perform well rather than being a gimmick. The cameras have 4K footage, impressive audio, and capture quality footage throughout the day and night, so you can rest assured that your home is safe, whether you’re there or not. See our EufyCam S3 Pro review for more details.

Highly Commended: Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera

Best Smart Security Device Shortlist: Reolink Altas PT Ultra, Ring Outdoor Cam Plus , Ultion Nuki Plus , Yale Linus Smart Lock L2.

Best Smart Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Future)

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024)

It’s hard to beat Ring in the best video doorbell arena, which is why the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) wins this award. An upgrade on the original Battery Video Doorbell, the 2024 edition has been made easier to use and install, and has had some serious feature improvements.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, which is why the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) still has the same design as most of its doorbell siblings. Aside from the sleek looks, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) has great detection, audio, and the Ring app is pretty hard to fault. It does everything you’d want a video doorbell to do, and then some. See our Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review for more details.

Highly Commended: Eufy E340 Video Doorbell

Best Smart Video Doorbell Shortlist: Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell , Tapo D235 , Yale Smart Video Doorbell .

Best Smart Lighting

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock

The Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock is one of the more unusual winners we’ve had in the best smart lighting category , but we were seriously impressed with its versatility, design and controls. As the name suggests, the Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock can be used as part of your office organisation and your gaming set-up – areas you wouldn’t expect to combine, but we’re glad Nanoleaf took the risk.

The Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock can hang almost anything from it, like chargers, controllers, stationary and more, while also providing bright, colourful lighting. It’s easy to put together, and has over 16 million colours and scenes to choose from, to reduce eye strain while working and to set the mood for your next gaming session. See our Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock review for more details.

Highly Commended: Philips Hue Twilight

Best Smart Lighting Shortlist: Govee Ceiling Light , Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, WiZ Gradient Floor Light .

Best Smart Energy Product

(Image credit: Future)

Tado X

Tado offers some of the best smart thermostats on the market, and in 2024, it launched the new Tado X range. Within the collection is the Wireless Smart Thermostat X, Wired Smart Thermostat X, Smart Radiator Thermostat X, Wireless Temperature Sensor X, Heat Pump Optimizer X and Bridge X, all of which upgrade your heating and hot water system.

A clear winner for the Best Smart Energy Product, Tado X helps users accurately control their home’s heating and cooling, room-by-room. All of this can be organised via your phone and the Tado companion app, which is also a breeze to use and shows you how much energy and money you’re saving on heating. See our Tado X review for more details.

Highly Commended: Eve Weather