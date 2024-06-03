T3 Awards 2024: all Smart Home winners announced

The T3 Awards in association with Norton are back and for 2024, we’re celebrating our favourite gadgets released in the past year. In the lead-up to the in-person event which is taking place this week, we’re announcing the winners across the Tech, Active and Home departments.

Rounding up our Home announcements are the winners from the Smart Home category. Smart home has continued to triumph over the past year, with new innovations from Amazon, Philips Hue, Apple, Sonos, Nest, Yale, Ring and many more. T3’s Home team has thoroughly enjoyed testing the latest smart home innovations, and we’ve found the ones that deserve to take home a 2024 T3 Award.

Below you’ll find all the Smart Home winners, for highly commended and our nominees. Congratulations to the winners, and to see all the nominees, take a look at T3 Awards 2024 shortlist .

Best Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen)

The smart speaker market saw its fair share of releases from 2023-2024, from the likes of Apple, Sonos and JBL, but it’s the Echo Show 8 from Amazon that wins this year’s T3 Award.

The third generation of the Echo Show 8 takes the original version and upgrades it with clearer audio, a sleeker design and better smart home features than ever before. It’s easily the best smart speaker , display and smart home hub in one, plus it’s easy to use and comes with Alexa voice assistance. Find out all the details in our Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) review .

Highly Commended: Sonos Era 300

Best Smart Speaker Shortlist: Apple HomePod (2nd gen) , JBL Authentics 500 , Amazon Echo Pop

Best Smart Security Device

(Image credit: Future)

Yale Floodlight Camera

The Yale Floodlight Camera is our pick for the best smart security device. As one of the best security cameras you can buy, the Yale Floodlight Camera is an all-in-one security solution which records footage, detects movement and scares off intruders.

Yale has been in the security industry for years, and its new smart home security devices prove that they’re one of the best companies around when it comes to protecting your home. The Yale Floodlight Camera comes with the Yale app which allows you to manage and customise its features, and it has admirable camera quality, a bright light and siren, and an affordable price tag. Find out all the details in our Yale Floodlight Camera review .

Highly Commended: Ultion Nuki Plus

Best Smart Security Device Shortlist: TP-Link Tapo C420S2 , Eufy S100 All-in-One Wall Light Cam , Philips Hue Secure Floodlight Camera

Best Smart Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

As one of the best video doorbell manufacturers on the market, it’s hardly a surprise that Ring is taking home the T3 Award for Best Smart Video Doorbell. Its latest model, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro just beats the Plus to the title, which is one of our 2024 nominees.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a serious upgrade on the brands’ fish-eye model, and it has clear 1536p video capture, improved two way audio and a wide birds-eye view of your home. Along with the Ring app, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro monitors and protects your home, while making sure you never miss a delivery again. Find out all the details in our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review .

Highly Commended: Eufy E340 Video Doorbell

Best Smart Video Doorbell Shortlist: Ring Video Doorbell Plus , Yale Smart Video Doorbell , Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

Best Smart Lighting

(Image credit: Govee)

Govee Floor Lamp Pro

Govee may be a newer name to the best smart bulb arena, but its Floor Lamp Pro wins the T3 Award for best smart lighting.

The Floor Lamp Pro is one of Govee's most recent products, and has proved to be a big hit with smart lighting enthusiasts. Its advanced LED arrangement provides a vast array of lighting effects, and its integrated Bluetooth speaker seamlessly syncs sound with light to create an ambient atmosphere. As a cheaper alternative to similar models on the market, it's no surprise the Govee Floor Lamp Pro has won this category outright.

Highly Commended: Philips Hue Festavia

Best Smart Lighting Shortlist: Nanoleaf x Umbra Cono Portable Smart Lamp , Lume Smart Light, Nanoleaf Matter Smart Holiday String Lights

Best Smart Energy Product

(Image credit: Nest)

Nest Learning Thermostat

The Best Smart Energy Product is quite an extensive category as it covers thermostats, smart plugs, EV chargers and more. But for the T3 Awards 2024, we’re given the award to the Nest Learning Thermostat.

One of the best smart thermostats you can buy, the Nest Learning Thermostat allows you to schedule your heating and cooling from your phone. It’s a great device to help you save energy and money, while giving you more control over your heating. Find out all the details in our Nest Learning Thermostat review .

Highly Commended: Tado Smart Thermostat

Best Smart Energy Product Shortlist: Eve Energy Outlet, WundaSmart, Hive EV Charger