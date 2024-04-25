T3 Awards 2024 shortlist: these are the nominees

The T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton showcase the very best of tech, home and active products in the last 12 months. The award winners are truly exceptional and represent the very best on sale. And although we won't reveal those winners until June, we can now share with you which have been shortlisted.

This year we have a total of 83 categories, covering the widespread interests that we feature on T3, including 10 headline awards, that all help you to live smarter. The nominees in each category have each scored highly in our reviews and buying guides and are all worthy products in their own rights.

The products featured below have been nominated either by the general public, manufacturers and PRs, or by the T3 team. All of them have been thoroughly tested by the experts at T3.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2024 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 3 June and will appear in issue 361 of T3 magazine on sale Thursday 6 June.

With the shortlist now in place, the judges will start their deliberations but one category will be open for your voting – the T3 Readers' Choice Award is now open for entries until 11:59 pm on Friday 10 May 2024, and will be announced with the headline awards.

Our Design awards are in association with Wallpaper*. These prestigious awards are given to the products that have really pushed the envelope in terms of design innovation. These include Design awards for Technology, Home and Active – T3's three main pillars – as well as automotive, so the competition is fierce.

Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow (though none will be removed), as we test additional products.

And the shortlist is...

(Image credit: Future)

Brand Of The Year: Insta360, Dyson, OnePlus, Hoka, Ninja, OnRunning, Christopher Ward, Nvidia

Product Of The Year: Gozney Arc, Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, Insta360 Ace Pro, OnePlus Open, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Sage Barista Touch Impress, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, Apple MacBook Air M3, Meta Quest 3.

Readers' Choice Award: Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, Garmin Forerunner 965, Asus ROG Ally, Oura Ring gen 3, DJI Mini 4 Pro, Sony PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony PlayStation Portal, Steam Deck OLED, Meta Quest 3, Gozney Arc, OnePlus Open, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Sage Barista Touch Impress, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, Apple MacBook Air M3

Vote now for the Readers' Choice Award

Retailer Of The Year (UK): Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, Very, AO.com, Samsung, Decathlon

Retailer Of The Year: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Abt Electronics, Adorama, B&H Photo, Target, REI, Backcountry

Sustainability Award: Nemo Endless Promise, Apple Carbon Neutral Collection, Finisterre Foundation, Acer, Samsung, Simba, House of Marley

Tech Innovation Award: Rabbit AI, LG Signature OLED T, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Solos Smart Glasses, Acer SpatialLabs, Adobe Firefly, Meta Quest 3, Apple Vision Pro

Best video streaming (in association with Shortlist): Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+, Now, Shudder, BBC iPlayer, Arrow, Mubi

(Image credit: Future)

Best Monitor: LG UltraGear 45GR95QE, Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC, Acer Predator X45, Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor U3224KB, BenQ PD3220U, Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

Best 8K TV: Samsung QN900D, Sony Z9K, LG Z4.

Best Camera: Leica SL3, Fujifilm X100VI, Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Sony A7 IV, Nikon Z8, Canon EOS R5

Best DAC: Chord Mojo 2, iFi xDSD Gryphon, Astell & Kern AK USB-C Dual DAC, Helm Audio Bolt, iFi Go Bar

Best Earbuds: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Denon PerL Pro, Cambridge Audio M100, JLab Epic Lab Edition, Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Technics EAH-AZ80, Apple AirPods Pro 2, Sony WF-1000XM5, Marshall Motif II A.N.C, Nothing Ear (2), Bowers & Wilkins PI7 S2, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

Best Gaming Chair: SecretLab Titan Evo, Asus ROG Destrier Ergo, Boulies Master Series, Noblechairs Epic, AndaSeat Kaiser 3, SecretLab Titan Evo Lite

Best Gaming TV: LG G4 OLED, LG C4 OLED, Sony A95L, Hisense U7K, Samsung S95D, Samsung QN95D

Best Gaming Laptop: Acer Predator Helios 18, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, HP Omen Transcend 14, MSI Titan 18 HX A14V, Alienware M16 R2, MSI Raider GE78 HX

Best Gaming Headset: Audeze Maxwell Wireless, SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless, Logitech Astro A50 X, Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Asus ROG Delta S Wireless, Corsair HS80 max wireless

Best Travel Headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Sony WF-1000XM5, Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort 45

Best Headphones: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e, Sennheiser Accentum Plus, Philips Fidelio L4, Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2, Master & Dynamic MH40, Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX

Best Home Networking Tech: EE Smart Hub Plus, Netgear Orbi 970, Asus RT-AXE7800 router, Amazon Eero Pro 6E, Linksys Velop Pro 6E, Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, Acer Predator Connect W6, Netgear Nighthawk RS700S, TP-Link Deco BE85

Best Laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3, Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (Pro/Max), Dell XPS 16, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9, Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Acer Swift Go 14, HP Spectre x360 14, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Best Mid-range TV: TCL C84, Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Hisense U7K, Sky Glass, Sony X85L

Best Music Streamer: Technics SL-G700M2, Bluesound Node, WiiM Pro Plus, Cambridge Audio CXN100, Cambridge Audio MXN10, Sonos Port

Best OLED TV: LG G4 OLED, LG C4 OLED, Samsung S95D, Sony A95L, Sony A80L, Panasonic MZ2000, Panasonic MZ980

Best Phone: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Nothing Phone (2), OnePlus 12, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Honor Magic 6 Pro

Best mid-range Phone: Nothing Phone (2a), Samsung Galaxy A55, Google Pixel 7a, OnePlus 12R, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Apple iPhone SE (2022), Honor Magic 6 Lite

Best Folding Phone: OnePlus Open, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Honor Magic V2

Best Portable Speaker: Sonos Move 2, Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5, Ultimate Ears Epicboom, Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), Apple HomePod Mini

Best Soundbar or Soundbase: Samsung HW-Q990D, LG S95TR, Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Yamaha True X SR-X50A, Sennheiser Ambeo Mini, JBL Bar 1300, Sony HT-A7000, Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Denon DHT-S517

Best TV: Samsung QN95D, Samsung S95D, Sony A95L, Sony X95L, Sony A80L, LG G4 OLED, LG C4 OLED, TCL C84, Panasonic MZ2000, Samsung The Frame, Sky Glass

Best Webcam: Logitech MX Brio, Obsbot Tiny 2, Insta360 Link, Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, Anker PowerConf C200, Creative Live! Cam Sync 4K

Best Wireless Speaker: Ruark R410, Audio Pro C20, KEF LSX II LT, JBL Authentics 500, Sonos Era 300, Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, Apple HomePod (2nd Gen 2023), JBL L42ms

Best Wired Headphones: FiiO FT5, Campfire Audio Andromeda Emerald Sea, Austrian Audio The Composer, Grado SR325x, Sennheiser HD660 S2, FiiO FT3

(Image credit: Future)

Best Air Fryer: Ninja Foodi MAX Air Fryer, Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer, Breville Halo XL 9L Air Fryer, ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill

Best Barbecue: Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker, Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker, Kamado Joe Konnected Joe, Weber Spirit 330, Char-Broil EVOLVE BBQ

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance: Gozney Arc, Ooni Volt 12, Solo Stove Si Prime, Gino D'Acampo Carbonio, Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Meater 2 temperature sensor

Best Blender/Mixer: Smeg High Performance Blender, Ninja Blast Portable Blender, ProCook Blender and Smoothie Maker, Braun Household PowerBlend 9 Jug Blender, Nutribullet Ultra

Best Coffee Machine: Sage Barista Touch Impress, De'Longhi Rivelia, Nespresso Vertuo Pop, Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine, Instant Brands Cold Brewer

Best Duvet: Panda The Cloud Bamboo Duvet, Scooms all-natural Hungarian goose down duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet with Stratos, Nectar Duvet, Silentnight Airmax duvet

Best Electric Toothbrush: SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige, Laifen Wave, Ordo Sonic+, Oral-B iO7

Best Hair Removal Tool: Philips Shaver Series 7000, Braun Skin i-Expert Pro 7, Ulike Air+ IPL, Sensica Senslight, Braun Series 9 PRO+

Best Hair Styling Tool: Shark SpeedStyle, Dyson Airstrait, Remington ONE Dryer, mdlondon Blow, Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO

Best Home Air Device: Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, EcoFlow Wave 2, Blueair Blue Max, Duux Dehumidifier, Meaco Fan

Best Robot Lawnmower: Kress Mission Nano 600, Segway Navimow iSeries 105E, Worx Landroid M500 Plus, Flymo EasiLife 250 GO, EcoFlow Blade Robotic Lawn Mower

Best Large Appliance Brand: Smeg, Haier, Miele, Samsung, Hisense

Best Mattress: Emma NextGen Premium, Simba Hybrid Ultra, Sleepeezee Centurial 03, Origin Hybrid, Zinus Green Tea mattress

Best Multicooker / Pressure Cooker: Ninja Speedi, Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker, COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker, Sage The Fast Slow Go, Tefal Cook4Me

Best Office Chair: Boulies NUBI, SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair, Quersus ICOS, Slouch Task One Office Chair, Back In Action HAG SoFi

Best Pillow: Luff Bamboo pillow, Levitex pillow, Panda Memory Foam pillow, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow, Soak&Sleep Memory Foam pillow

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Dyson 360 Vis Nav, iRobot Roomba Combo J9+, Eufy Clean X9 Pro, Lefant N3, Eufy Omni S1 Pro

Best Small Appliance Brand: Smeg, Kenwood, De'Longhi, Ninja, ProCook

Best Smart Energy Product: Eve Energy Outlet, Hive EV Charger, WundaSmart, Nest Thermostat, Tado Smart Thermostat

Best Smart Lighting: Govee Floor Lamp Pro, Philips Hue Festavia, Nanoleaf x Umbra Cono Portable Smart Lamp, Lume Smart Light, Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp

Best Smart Security: Yale Floodlight Camera, Ultion Nuki Plus, TP-Link Tapo C420S2, Eufy S100, Philips Hue Secure Floodlight Camera

Best Smart Speaker: Apple HomePod (2nd gen), Echo Show 8 (3rd gen), JBL Authentics 500, Echo Pop, Sonos Era 300

Best Vacuum Cleaner: Dyson V15s Detect, Shark Detect Pro, Ultenic U12 Vesla, Henry Quick Pet, Samsung Bespoke Jet AI

Best Video doorbell: Yale Smart Video Doorbell, eufy E340, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro

Best Watch: Marloe ‘True’ GMT watch, Norqain Neverest Glacier, Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300, Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition, Spinnaker Hull Chronograph

(Image credit: Future)

Best Action Camera: Insta360 GO 3, GoPro HERO 12 Black, DJI Osmo Action 4, Insta360 Ace Pro, Insta360 X4

Best Car: Porsche Taycan, Mercedes E class E300e, Lotus Eletre S, Kia EV9, BMW i5, Rolls Royce Spectre, BYD Seal

Best Dashcam: Nextbase IQ, Viofo VS1 Tiny Dash Cam, Garmin Dash Cam mini 2

Best Drone: DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Air 3S, DJI Mini 4 Pro, Zero Zero Hover Air X1, DJI Avata 2,

Best Electric Bike: BMC 257 AMP AL TWO, Cannondale NEO, Gocycle G4, Canyon Grizl:ON, Himiway A7 Pro

Best Electric Scooter: Pure Advance Flex, Riley Scooters RS3, Sharp KS4, Apollo GO, Solar P1 3.0

Best Fitness Headphones: Cleer Arc II Sport, Shokz OpenFit, Jabra Elite 8 Active, Sennheiser Momentum Sport, Beats Fit Pro

Best Fitness Innovation: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, Solos Smart Glasses, Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket, OXA Life, Adidas Adizero x Rheon Labs apparel

Best Hiking Boots: Vivobarefoot Tracker Decon FG2, Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boot, Danner Mountain 600, Invo8 Roclite PRO G 400 GTX V2, Danner Mountain Light II

Best Home Gym Equipment: REAX RUN Treadmill, Bowflex new BXT8Ji Treadmill, Mirafit SSB1 7ft Olympic Safety Squat Bar, Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell, Bowflex Bowflex 3.1S Bench

Best Multisport Watch: Garmin Approach S70, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Polar Vantage V3, Garmin Forerunner 965, Suunto Race

Best Outdoor Innovation: Zero Pump, LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter, Insta360 Invisible Dive Case, Gore-Tex ePE, Unistellar Odyssey Pro

Best Outdoor Watch: Apple Watch Ultra 2, Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Suunto Vertical, Polar Grit X2 Pro, Garmin Enduro 2,

Best Road Bike: Canyon Endurance CFR, Canyon Grizl, Fara All-Road, Pearson Forge, Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Best Running Shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, Nike Ultrafly Trail, NB Fresh Foam X 1080v13, Adidas Adizero Prime X 2 Strung, Hoka Cielo X1, Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

Best Running Watch: COROS Pace 3, Suunto Race, Garmin Forerunner 165, Amazfit Cheetah, Apple Watch Series 9

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 9, Huawei Watch GT4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Google Pixel Watch 2, Garmin Venu 3, Withings Scanwatch 2

Best Smart Ring: Oura Ring Gen 3, Ultrahuman Ring Air, RingConn Smart Ring, Circular Ring Slim

Best Tent: Coleman Cobra 3-Person Tent, TNF HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent, Vaude Hogan SUL 1–2P tent, Vango F10 Neon UL 1, TentBox Lite XL

Best Walking Shoes: Danner Trail 2650 Mesh GTX, The North Face Oxeye Tech Hiking Shoes, Columbia Facet 75 Mid Outdry Waterproof Hiking Shoe, Berghaus Revolute Active Shoe, Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0

Best Waterproof Jacket: Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket, H&M Waterproof Jacket, The North Face Stolemberg 3L Dryvent Jacket, Columbia Ampli-Dry Waterproof Jacket, Arc'teryc Beta Lightweight Jacket,

Best Workout Shoes: UA Reign Lifter Training Shoes, Nike Metcon 9, Reebok Nano X4, R.A.D ONE, Vivobarefoot Motus Strength

(Image credit: Future)

Design Award, Active: Withings Scanwatch Nova, Cowboy Cross e-bike, BMW CE-02 scooter, REAX RUN, Unistellar Odyssey Pro

Design Award, Home: Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X, Weber SUMMIT smart gas barbecue, Dyson Big and Quiet, Proclaim's Custom-Jet Oral Health System, Gozney Arc, Christopher Ward C1

Design Award, Technology: Apple Vision Pro, Clicks Technology, LG CineBeam Q, Ruark Audio R810, HP Spectre Fold by HP, Bose Ultra Open

Design Award, Auto: TELO Truck, HW Electro Puzzle electric delivery van, Microlino 2.0, Renault 5 E-Tech, BMW Vision Neue Klasse

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 3 June.