T3 Awards 2025: The tech shortlist
These are the finalists in the technology categories for the 2025 T3 Awards
- Best Portable Speaker
- Best Soundbar
- Best Wireless Speaker
- Best Gaming Chair
- Best Travel Headphones
- Best Earbuds
- Best Wired Headphones
- Best Headphones
- Best Phone
- Best Mid-range Phone
- Best Monitor
- Best Laptop
- Best TV
- Best OLED TV
- Best Mid-range TV
- Best Gaming TV
- Best Webcam
- Best Gaming Laptop
- Best Gaming Headset
- Best Folding Phone
- Best Home Networking Tech
The T3 Awards 2025 sees the very best products in each category. While the full T3 Awards shortlist contains 85 awards over 14 categories, some of the most hotly contested are in the technology sector.
Technology is the lifeblood of T3 and covers everything from phones, tablets and laptops to TVs, headphones and gaming. These are some of the biggest purchases you make, outside of your home and car, so the importance of getting it right is huge.
Each year, we see new versions of most of these products, with each generation offering more features and better performance, so it's rare that the same device will win in multiple years.
All the products featured in the technology shortlist for this year's awards have been thoroughly tested by the T3 team. They have been designated as top products and worthy finalists, but ultimately, there can only be one winner.
Here are this year's finalists in the Technology section.
Best Portable Speaker
Finalists: Audio Pro A10 MkII, Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Gen 3, Beats Pill, Bose SoundLink Max, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9, JBL Charge 6, LG Xboom Bounce, Loewe We Hear Pro, Marshall Emberton III, Sonos Roam 2, Sony ULT Field 1, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4.
Best Soundbar
Finalists: Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, Bose Smart Soundbar, LG S95TR, Samsung HW-Q990F, Sonos Arc Ultra.
Best Wireless Speaker
Finalists: Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition, Cambridge Audio Evo One, Kanto Ren, Klipsch The Three Plus, Meridian Ellipse, Technics SC-CX700.
Best Gaming Chair
Finalists: AndaSeat Kaiser 3, Asus ROG Destrier Ergo, Boulies Master Series, Brazen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Legend, SecretLab Titan Evo NanoGen.
Best Travel Headphones
Finalists: Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Sony WH-1000XM6.
Best Earbuds
Finalists: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Bowers & Wilkins Pi6, Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, JBL Tour Pro 3, Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless, Sony WF-C710N, Technics EAH-AZ100.
Best Wired Headphones
Finalists: Austrian Audio Hi-X20, Grado HP100 SE, Meze Audio 105 AER, Meze Audio Liric (2nd Generation), Sennheiser HD 620S, Shanling HW600.
Best Headphones
Finalists: Anker Soundcore Space One Pro, Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Cambridge Audio Melomania P100, Dali IO-8, Dyson On-Trac, Edifier Stax Spirit S5, Marshall Monitor III ANC, Sennheiser Accentum, Sonos Ace, Sony WH-1000XM6.
Best Phone
Finalists: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Honor Magic 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Best Mid-range Phone
Finalists: Apple iPhone 16e, Google Pixel 9a, Honor 200, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, OnePlus Nord 4 CE, Samsung Galaxy A56, Xiaomi 14T Pro.
Best Monitor
Finalists: Alienware AW2725Q, Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, BenQ Mobiuz EX270QM, BenQ PD3225U, Dell U4323QE, Dell UltraSharp U3224KB, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD).
Best Laptop
Finalists: Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Pro, Asus Zenbook A14, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge.
Best TV
Finalists: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV, Hisense U8N, LG OLED G5, LG QNED93, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Philips OLED 959, Samsung S95F, Sky Glass 2, TCL C855.
Best OLED TV
Finalists: LG OLED G5, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Samsung S95F.
Best Mid-range TV
Finalists: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV, Hisense U8N, Samsung The Frame, Sky Glass 2, TCL C855.
Best Gaming TV
Finalists: Hisense U8N, LG OLED G5, LG QNED93, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Samsung S95F, TCL C855.
Best Webcam
Finalists: Anker PowerConf C200, Dell Webcam Pro, Insta360 Link, Logitech MX Brio, Obsbot Tiny 2.
Best Gaming Laptop
Finalists: Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025), Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI Stealth 18 HX AI, Razer Blade 16.
Best Gaming Headset
Finalists: AceZone A-Spire Wireless, Asus ROG Delta II, Corsair HS80 Max Wireless, HyperX Cloud III Wireless, Logitech Astro A50 X, Razer Kraken V4 Pro.
Best Folding Phone
Finalists: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Honor Magic V3, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Oppo Find N5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Best Home Networking Tech
Finalists: Eero Max 7, Linksys Velop Pro 6E, Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, Netgear Orbi 970 Series.
The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of 30th June 2025.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
