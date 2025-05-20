T3 Awards 2025: The tech shortlist

The T3 Awards 2025 sees the very best products in each category. While the full T3 Awards shortlist contains 85 awards over 14 categories, some of the most hotly contested are in the technology sector.

Technology is the lifeblood of T3 and covers everything from phones, tablets and laptops to TVs, headphones and gaming. These are some of the biggest purchases you make, outside of your home and car, so the importance of getting it right is huge.

Each year, we see new versions of most of these products, with each generation offering more features and better performance, so it's rare that the same device will win in multiple years.

All the products featured in the technology shortlist for this year's awards have been thoroughly tested by the T3 team. They have been designated as top products and worthy finalists, but ultimately, there can only be one winner.

Here are this year's finalists in the Technology section.

Last year's Portable Speaker winner, the Sonos Move 2 (Image credit: Future)

Best Portable Speaker

Finalists: Audio Pro A10 MkII, Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Gen 3, Beats Pill, Bose SoundLink Max, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9, JBL Charge 6, LG Xboom Bounce, Loewe We Hear Pro, Marshall Emberton III, Sonos Roam 2, Sony ULT Field 1, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4.

Last year's Best Soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q990D (Image credit: Samsung)

Best Soundbar

Finalists: Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, Bose Smart Soundbar, LG S95TR, Samsung HW-Q990F, Sonos Arc Ultra.

Last year's Best Wireless Speaker, the Sonos Era 300 (Image credit: Future)

Best Wireless Speaker

Finalists: Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition, Cambridge Audio Evo One, Kanto Ren, Klipsch The Three Plus, Meridian Ellipse, Technics SC-CX700.

Last year's Best Gaming Chair, the SecretLab Titan Evo (Image credit: Secretlab)

Best Gaming Chair

Finalists: AndaSeat Kaiser 3, Asus ROG Destrier Ergo, Boulies Master Series, Brazen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Legend, SecretLab Titan Evo NanoGen.

Last year's Best Travel headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Image credit: Bose)

Best Travel Headphones

Finalists: Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Sony WH-1000XM6.

Last year's Best Earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Image credit: Bose)

Best Earbuds

Finalists: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Bowers & Wilkins Pi6, Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, JBL Tour Pro 3, Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless, Sony WF-C710N, Technics EAH-AZ100.

Last year's Best Wired Headphones (Image credit: FiiO)

Best Wired Headphones

Finalists: Austrian Audio Hi-X20, Grado HP100 SE, Meze Audio 105 AER, Meze Audio Liric (2nd Generation), Sennheiser HD 620S, Shanling HW600.

Last year's Best Headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Best Headphones

Finalists: Anker Soundcore Space One Pro, Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Cambridge Audio Melomania P100, Dali IO-8, Dyson On-Trac, Edifier Stax Spirit S5, Marshall Monitor III ANC, Sennheiser Accentum, Sonos Ace, Sony WH-1000XM6.

Last year's Best Phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Best Phone

Finalists: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Honor Magic 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Last year's Best Mid-range Phone, the Nothing Phone (2a) (Image credit: Nothing)

Best Mid-range Phone

Finalists: Apple iPhone 16e, Google Pixel 9a, Honor 200, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, OnePlus Nord 4 CE, Samsung Galaxy A56, Xiaomi 14T Pro.

Last year's Best Monitor, the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM (Image credit: Asus)

Best Monitor

Finalists: Alienware AW2725Q, Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, BenQ Mobiuz EX270QM, BenQ PD3225U, Dell U4323QE, Dell UltraSharp U3224KB, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD).

Last year's Best Laptop, the Apple MacBook Air 13in M3 (Image credit: Apple)

Best Laptop

Finalists: Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Pro, Asus Zenbook A14, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge.

Last year's Best TV, the Sony A95L (Image credit: Sony)

Best TV

Finalists: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV, Hisense U8N, LG OLED G5, LG QNED93, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Philips OLED 959, Samsung S95F, Sky Glass 2, TCL C855.

Last year's Best OLED TV, the Samsung S95D (Image credit: Samsung)

Best OLED TV

Finalists: LG OLED G5, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Samsung S95F.

Last year's Best Mid-range TV, the TCL C84 (Image credit: TCL)

Best Mid-range TV

Finalists: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV, Hisense U8N, Samsung The Frame, Sky Glass 2, TCL C855.

Last year's Best Gaming TV, the LG G4 OLED (Image credit: LG)

Best Gaming TV

Finalists: Hisense U8N, LG OLED G5, LG QNED93, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Samsung S95F, TCL C855.

Last year's Best Webcam, the Obsbot Tiny 2 (Image credit: Future)

Best Webcam

Finalists: Anker PowerConf C200, Dell Webcam Pro, Insta360 Link, Logitech MX Brio, Obsbot Tiny 2.

Last year's Best Gaming Laptop, the MSI Raider GE 78HX (Image credit: MSI)

Best Gaming Laptop

Finalists: Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025), Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI Stealth 18 HX AI, Razer Blade 16.

Last year's Best Gaming Headset, the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Best Gaming Headset

Finalists: AceZone A-Spire Wireless, Asus ROG Delta II, Corsair HS80 Max Wireless, HyperX Cloud III Wireless, Logitech Astro A50 X, Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

Last year's Best Folding Phone, the OnePlus Open (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Best Folding Phone

Finalists: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Honor Magic V3, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Oppo Find N5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Last year's Best Home Networking Tech, the Linksys Velop Pro 6E (Image credit: Linksys)

Best Home Networking Tech

Finalists: Eero Max 7, Linksys Velop Pro 6E, Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, Netgear Orbi 970 Series.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of 30th June 2025.