Audio Pro’s five-star speaker dons a black jacket to scare off Sonos
Audio Pro's multiroom speaker is back in black and can go almost anywhere
Quick Summary
Audio Pro's compact multiroom speaker, the A10 MkII, is now available in black.
It promises "serious sound" and can be wall or ceiling mounted, as well as placed on a counter or shelf.
Audio Pro, maker of stylish Scandinavian audio kit, has updated its Sonos-rivalling A10 MkII speaker.
Now available in a darker hue, the A10 MkII Black comes with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and the firm’s own Audio Pro multiroom platform. It’s a compact cylinder designed to fit pretty much anywhere, but while the speaker has a small footprint, the company claims it boasts “serious sound”.
There’s no reason to doubt it. The original A10 attracted five-star reviews thanks to its excellent audio and in particular, impressively wide sound dispersion. That's the result of using a Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) tweeter, which spreads the higher frequencies more widely than a traditional tweeter.
The same tech is in the MkII Black, and means you don’t need to fuss too much over positioning.
Audio Pro A10 MkII Black: key features, pricing and availability
The A10 MkII Black benefits from the same enhanced presets as its siblings too, and it’s easy to save playlists and radio stations to the device without having to grab your phone and use an app. Also like its predecessor, it can be wall and ceiling mounted as well as placed on a surface – the necessary fixings are sold separately.
We’ve been very impressed by Audio Pro’s other products in the past. For example, in our five-star Audio Pro C20 review we praised its “bold, expressive and insightful sound”. That’s a single-box speaker too, albeit with higher specification and more expensive, but we were impressed by how well it filled the room.
The Audio Pro A10 MkII is available now with an RRP of £220 / $250 / about AU$450. If you like the cut of its jib but can’t quite justify the price, the first-gen A10 is still available from Audio Pro’s UK website for £150.
