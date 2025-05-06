My favourite Bang & Olufsen speaker ever returns in new 5-star upgrade

Quick Summary Bang & Olufsen's third-generation Beosound A1 portable Bluetooth speaker continues with its classic domed circular design, but in fresh new colourways. It also brings enhanced bass output and more battery life than its predecessor, plus it's repairable and comes with a 10 year lifespan and up-to-5-year warranty.

If anyone ever asks me what the best small Bluetooth speaker is, I have no hesitation in telling them it's Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A1. The second-gen model is my favourite ever B&O portable.

Or, was my fave. That's because Bang & Olufsen has just revealed its 5-star upgrade model, the third-generation and aptly named Beosound A1 3rd Gen.

The speaker retains the classic circular design and milled aluminium main body that's so iconic, but enhances its sustainable build, brings even more bass, enhances the battery life, and tweaks the strap design.

Pictured above in its new 'Eucalyptus Green' coat, the A1 3rd Gen is certainly a distinctive looker. It's also available in the classic Natural Aluminium finish or a Honey Tone colourway.

Whichever you pick, the Beosound A1 3rd Gen is built to last. Bang & Olufsen gives it a 10-year lifespan, made even more achievable by a modular design – so if, say, the battery dies, then it can be replaced. There's up to 5 years Beocare warranty too.

Indeed, it's the first Bluetooth speaker in the world to gain Cradle to Cradle (Bronze) certification. This means it's "serviceable, upgradeable, and repairable," according to Bang & Olufsen. And all while looking so effortlessly fetching.

But above all else, the thing I've always loved about my B&O Beosound A1 is just how incredible it sounds for a small speaker. It's almost unfathomable. And the A1 3rd Gen ramps up the audio accolades by yet another notch.

With "the largest woofer in its class", deeper bass is order of the day, with a bass sound pressure level of 64 decibels. Although that's 'only' 2dB more than its predecessor, decibel scales aren't linear, rather logarithmic, meaning a 15% boost in perceived bass loudness. Sign me up!

Battery life also gets a boost, with 24 hours provided per charge, which is a big jump over the 18 hours quoted of its predecessor. So not only do you get more sound, you get it for longer too.

You can even pair a new A1 3rd Gen with another speaker, including the older A1 2nd Gen, to create a stellar stereo pair. How about that as an upgrade incentive for those who already own the previous model?

At the time of writing, Bang & Olufsen has said the Beosound A1 3rd Gen will be priced at €350. No other official pricing has been revealed, but that's approximately a £299 or $399 asking price by conversion for UK and US markets, respectively.