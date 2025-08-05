Google aims squarely at Apple and Siri in new Pixel 10 teaser

Quick Summary Google has released a new teaser video for the Pixel 10. The video pokes fun at Apple's slow launch of Siri AI, suggesting that you get a different phone instead.

The Google Pixel 10 family of phones (and friends) will be announced on 20 August 2025. With plenty of leaks – including confirmation of the design from Google itself – there's very little subtlety to the teaser campaign that the tech giant is running. The latest instalment directly makes fun of arch rivals Apple.

In a 30-second YouTube video, Google reveals the new phone to the distinctive beat of Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg's The Next Episode. That's probably enough to get Pixel fans excited on its own, but the choice wording is what really sells this video.

"If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon..." says the Google advert. "But it's been coming soon for a full year… you could change your definition of soon, or you could just change your phone."

But what feature is Google referring to? When the iPhone 16 launched, Apple Intelligence and Siri were high on the agenda, both pushed as "coming soon". Apple Intelligence came with an update to iOS 18, while the new version of Siri never did – and is now slated to launch in spring 2026.

Google Pixel 10 | Soon - YouTube Watch On

The message is clear: instead of waiting for Apple to give you a smarter Siri experience, why not just get a Pixel and enjoy that through Gemini now? It's a bold statement and while it's great to see tech giants poke fun at each other, it's hard to see that delays to Siri would be enough.

After all, Siri has been generally derided as a voice assistant through most of its existence, yet hasn't really affected iPhone take-up.

This advert again gives us a good look at the Pixel 10 Pro, there in the Moonstone colour that seems to be the hero tone for this year. You can identify this as the Pro by the temperature sensor on the rear.

But as you can clearly see, the design of the Pixel 10 is virtually unchanged from the Pixel 9. While there's expected to be new Tensor 5 hardware, we're not expecting many other hardware changes, with the famed camera expected to be much the same as it was before.

The new features, then, are more likely to come in the form of the software experiences that Google provides and you can expect Gemini to be at the heart of the new offering.

Alongside the launch of the Pixel 10 family of devices, we're expecting to the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and a new Moonstone colour of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, ideal for matching with your new phone.

All will be revealed on 20 August.