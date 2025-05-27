Google Pixel 10 advert leaks in the strangest way possible

Quick Summary Filming of an advert for the Pixel 10 was spotted (and captured) on a beach in Vancouver. From the images we get to see the phone and some of the storyboard, revealing that Google is again focusing on camera skills for the new device.

Before the launch of any new phone launch comes the inevitable leak, but the Pixel 10 has defied all expectations, leaking in way we’ve not seen before.

Yes, what seems to be the official advert for the Google Pixel 10 has been spotted in filming.

We’re used to seeing leaks of adverts once they are made, perhaps released early on one country or another, but this is the first time I can remember the advert filming process itself getting captured. It just so happens that X user Mark Teasdale was in the right place at the right time to witness the action.

I say "witness the action" but there’s not a lot of action here. It appears that the crew and all that equipment is there to capture someone holding the phone, but we do get a good look at the storyboard for the shoot too.

This reveals that it is the Pixel 10, along with the tagline "Ask more of your phone". It's likely a reference to Gemini’s growing skills, with AI expected to continue to be a big focus for Google’s phones as we move forward.

The storyboard also reveals a range of close-up shots, as well as what looks like some photo features, and looking at some of the text, this reveals that it’s showing the Add Me feature.

🎬 Just out for a walk…stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members…to film someone holding a phone 😂If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75May 23, 2025

We also get to see the phone and, from these images, it doesn’t look like there are any design changes coming to the Pixel 10. It appears that the phone in the advert here is Obsidian (black), although we’ve also heard a little more about what colours to expect from the Pixel 10 series too.

Pixel 10 colours also get revealed

Thanks to details leaked on Telegram (via 91mobiles), we have a run-down of the expected colours for the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro models.

The Pixel 10 is expected to be available in Obsidian, Blue, Iris (purple) and Limoncello (yellow) colours.

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected in Obsidian, Green, Sterling (grey) and Porcelain.

That could bring some fresh new hues to the Pixel family. Elsewhere the Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5, with the Pixel 10 Pro sporting a triple camera, comprised of a 50-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megaxpixel telephoto camera.

There’s also been the suggestion that the Pixel 10 will have a telephoto camera included, but the main sensor could be the same as the Pixel 9a, i.e., a 48-megapixel main camera.

We’re also hearing that the Pixel’s pricing will be the same as the Pixel 9 models, with the launch date expected sometime in August.