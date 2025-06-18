Google Pixel 10 leak suggests a hidden upgrade as well as the obvious ones

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 10 family of phones is expected to come with an upgraded fingerprint sensor. This will make unlocking smoother and faster, especially with wet hands.

The Pixel 10 family is expected to be announced by Google on 13 August, before going on sale on 20 August. And while the phone itself is expected to look much the same as the Pixel 9 models, there could be a hidden upgrade you might overlook.

According to Android Headlines, one of the upgrades that Google is planning to make is to the fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 9 already uses an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but it's claimed that's going to be upgraded to make the unlocking faster and even more seamless.

This is in addition to the face unlocking which Google already offers – and Pixel users will know that this is supported by things like banking apps, so it's pretty useful to making for a smoother day-to-day experience.

One of the areas where Google's new fingerprint sensor is thought to bring new skills is with wet hands, to save you from constantly tapping the phone and trying to get it to work when you're caught in the rain.

What to expect from the Pixel 10

As Android 16 is already on the Pixel 9, it's a given that the Pixel 10 will launch on the new software too, but it could also be the point at which Material 3 Expressive is rolled out – Google's new design language for its best Android phones.

This has been previewed and is slowly creeping into apps, but hasn't fully landed on the operating system yet.

While the design of the Pixel 10 is expected to be close to that of the Pixel 9, it's also been revealed that the new phones will be Qi2 ready. This doesn't mean they'll natively support the more advanced wireless charging standard like the iPhone (or the HMD Skyline), instead requiring the right type of cover.

Elsewhere, the new phone will be powered by new Tensor G5 hardware and it's said that the base Pixel 10 model could have a different camera sensor, using the same hardware as the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10 is expected to be available in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris and Midnight colours, while the Pixel 10 Pro will be slightly more muted with Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Smoky Green and Midnight.

The big changes, however, are expected to come in AI features, and I'd expect to see more Gemini in more places. Whether that results in any game-changing features remains to be seen.