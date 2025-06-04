Google Pixel 10 launch date tipped and it's unlucky for some

Quick Summary A leak has suggested what date we might see the Pixel 10 announced. Despite previous rumours suggesting the end of June, a more recent report claims Google will pick August to unveil its flagship phones again.

We're almost half way through 2025 and in that time, we have seen some great phones announced. Samsung has taken the lion share of the limelight, with the Galaxy S25 series launching at the beginning of the year, followed by the super slim Galaxy S25 Edge only a couple of weeks ago, but we've also seen the OnePlus 13, as well as announcements from Nothing and Oppo.

But there's plenty more to come, including Samsung's foldable phones, Google's Pixel devices and Apple's next iPhone.

And it's Pixel we're talking about here, as while there was some speculation of an event at the end of this month – specifically 27 June – a new leak has now suggested the Pixel launch event will take place in August, like the Pixel 9.

When could the Pixel 10 launch?

According to a post on X by tipster Mystery Lupin (via 91Mobiles), the Pixel 10 could be announced on 13 August. It's not a Friday but 13 is still a number the superstitious out there would choose to avoid.

It's thought to be based on the previous Pixel Penthouse invitation that recently did the rounds online. It seems Google will offer a pre-release look to Pixel Superfans on 27 June in London, before announcing the phone officially a couple of months later on 13 August. The report on 91Mobiles suggests the devices could then be shipped from 28 August.

Along with the leak of the potential event date, there have also been some Pixel 10 Pro renders and specs leak. Originally posted on CoolAPK in China, the leak shows the device in a dark grey with a big camera housing on the rear, thin bezels around the display and a SIM card port on top. Speakers are positioned either side of the USB-C port at the bottom.

Nothing is official for now, although Google has been known to tease its devices in the past and if the 27 June is an early look event, we may not have much longer to wait at all to get some more details on the next Pixel devices.

