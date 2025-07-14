Google Pixel 10 prices leak and come as something of a surprise
All the Pixel 10 prices have been revealed a month before launch, by a trusted source
Google is preparing to launch its latest Pixel devices in the Pixel 10 family. We've heard a lot about the phones so far, from the design that's going to continue, through to the new hardware that's going to power them. Now we know what their prices will be too.
The lineup will consist of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Roland Quandt has been a consistently accurate source of information for many years and posting on Bluesky, he's revealed the pricing for each phone in each storage capacity. The list is given in euros, but I've expanded this with predicted pounds and dollars.
Google Pixel 10 prices
- 128GB: €899 / £799 / $799
- 256GB: €999 / £899 / $899
Google Pixel 10 Pro prices
- 128GB: €1099 / £999 / $999
- 256GB: €1199 / £1099 / $1099
- 512GB: €1329 / £1219 / $1219
- 1TB: €1589 / £1449 / $1449
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL prices
- 256GB: €1299 / £1199 / $1199
- 512GB: €1429 / £1319 / $1319
- 1TB: €1689 / £1549 / $1549
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold prices
- 256GB: €1899 / £1749 / $1799
- 512GB: €2029 / £1869 / $1919
- 1TB: €2289 / £2049 / $2099
Not all of these capacities will be available in all regions – for example, the 1TB models might not make it to the UK. You'll note that the Pixel 10 Pro XL is thought to be starting at 256GB this time around, with the most affordable 128GB version dropped.
We've also previously seen that some Pixel 10 colours won't be available at all capacities, so if you want something that isn't Obsidian or Porcelain, you might find you don't have as many choices.
The surprise here is that the Pixel 10 prices don't appear to be changing at all for this family. There had been some rumours that the Fold would get cheaper – now facing fierce competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – and the Pixel 10 gains a new telephoto camera, while sticking to the same price.
The Pixel 10 family is expected to launch with Android 16 and see the introduction of Google's new Material 3 Expressive design language. In 2026, we'll see these models followed by the Pixel 10a, lacking the telephoto lens and coming in with a cheaper price – likely €549 / £499 / $499.
Currently, it's uncertain when the Pixel 10 will launch. Rumours have suggested 13 August and 20 August – but it's looking like somewhere in late August.
