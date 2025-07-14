Google Pixel 10 prices leak and come as something of a surprise

Quick Summary xxxx

Google is preparing to launch its latest Pixel devices in the Pixel 10 family. We've heard a lot about the phones so far, from the design that's going to continue, through to the new hardware that's going to power them. Now we know what their prices will be too.

The lineup will consist of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Roland Quandt has been a consistently accurate source of information for many years and posting on Bluesky, he's revealed the pricing for each phone in each storage capacity. The list is given in euros, but I've expanded this with predicted pounds and dollars.

Google Pixel 10 prices

128GB: €899 / £799 / $799

€899 / £799 / $799 256GB: €999 / £899 / $899

Google Pixel 10 Pro prices

128GB: €1099 / £999 / $999

€1099 / £999 / $999 256GB: €1199 / £1099 / $1099

€1199 / £1099 / $1099 512GB: €1329 / £1219 / $1219

€1329 / £1219 / $1219 1TB: €1589 / £1449 / $1449

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL prices

256GB: €1299 / £1199 / $1199

€1299 / £1199 / $1199 512GB: €1429 / £1319 / $1319

€1429 / £1319 / $1319 1TB: €1689 / £1549 / $1549

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold prices

256GB: €1899 / £1749 / $1799

€1899 / £1749 / $1799 512GB: €2029 / £1869 / $1919

€2029 / £1869 / $1919 1TB: €2289 / £2049 / $2099

Not all of these capacities will be available in all regions – for example, the 1TB models might not make it to the UK. You'll note that the Pixel 10 Pro XL is thought to be starting at 256GB this time around, with the most affordable 128GB version dropped.

We've also previously seen that some Pixel 10 colours won't be available at all capacities, so if you want something that isn't Obsidian or Porcelain, you might find you don't have as many choices.

The surprise here is that the Pixel 10 prices don't appear to be changing at all for this family. There had been some rumours that the Fold would get cheaper – now facing fierce competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – and the Pixel 10 gains a new telephoto camera, while sticking to the same price.

The Pixel 10 family is expected to launch with Android 16 and see the introduction of Google's new Material 3 Expressive design language. In 2026, we'll see these models followed by the Pixel 10a, lacking the telephoto lens and coming in with a cheaper price – likely €549 / £499 / $499.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently, it's uncertain when the Pixel 10 will launch. Rumours have suggested 13 August and 20 August – but it's looking like somewhere in late August.