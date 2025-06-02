Google Pixel 10 to be unveiled at a secret event that isn't so secret anymore

Quick Summary Google has sent invites to Pixel "superfans" inviting them to a preview event for the new Pixel. The event will take place in late June, but isn't expected to be the official unveiling of the new devices.

Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 10 and it’s starting to show people the phone. How do we know this? Because the company itself has sent out an invite to select “superfans” offering them the chance to see the new hardware.

It's taking place on 27 June in London and we’re assuming this is just a local event, with other regions having similar gatherings. However, this doesn’t appear to be the public launch of the phone, more a preview of the devices for select retailers, media and those lucky superfans.

The details come from Reddit (via 9to5Google), where a recipient of an invite shared the details. It reveals that 25 “superfans” will be invited along to the event. In the comments, other Redditors comment that this also happened in previous years, usually with non-disclosure agreements in place so the information remains private.

The launch of the Pixel 10 family isn’t expected until August, so this preview event would give retailers time to see the phone, while select media might get a preview too, but again will be unable to say anything about what they see.

What do we know about the Pixel 10 so far?

We’re expecting a selection of Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models to launch, with a range of colours already revealed. We've also seen the leak of an advert for the new device already in production, with some behind the scenes action caught by a bystander.

That suggests Google’s focus for this phone remains on its anticipated camera skills, with the advert showcasing Add Me, one of the clever features that made its debut on the Pixel 9. Of course, there’s expected to be a complete Android redesign, moving to Material 3 Expressive.

We’re expecting the Pixel 10 to run on new Tensor G5 hardware, while it’s said that there will be some changes to the camera. While the Pixel 10 Pro will likely have the same hardware as the Pixel 9 Pro, the normal Pixel 10 could have a new main camera, the same as the Pixel 9a, while some rumours suggest it will get a telephoto camera added to the mix.

The new candybar phones are expected to be joined by an updated Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with a new Pixel Watch expected too. However, based on existing leaks, there aren’t going to be significant design changes for the Pixel 10 family.