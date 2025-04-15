Google Pixel Watch 4 renders show a welcome design change
And one we're less thrilled about
Quick Summary
Renders of the Pixel Watch 4 have appeared online, suggesting it might be thicker due to a larger battery.
However, it's also said to retain the same strap mechanism, which is less welcome.
Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series in the middle of August 2024 with a design not too dissimilar from its predecessor. There was a slight reduction in the bezel size, a jump in brightness and an additional size option, but it looked largely the same.
The smartwatch was released earlier than usual, with Google typically opting for October for its product announcements and that could revert with the Pixel Watch 4. But even if Google sticks with August followed by a September release, the next-gen device is several months from being available.
That hasn't stopped the rumours appearing though, with the most recent showing full renders of the alleged upcoming smartwatch.
The renders were published by 91Mobiles in association with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks.
There's a video of the device from all angles too, giving us a good look at what the Pixel Watch 4 might look like, along with some separate 5K renders.
What could the Pixel Watch 4 offer?
Based on the renders, it seems the Pixel Watch 4 will look very similar to the Pixel Watch 3. The circular design remains, with the centralised crown on the right edge and a separate button above it.
The 91Mobiles report suggests the bezels might be slightly slimmer, though that's tricky to confirm, and the device also appears to be lacking the charging pins on the underside. That could mean the Pixel Watch 3 supports wireless charging, though again, it's unconfirmed as yet.
Elsewhere, it's said the Pixel Watch 4 will be thicker than its predecessor – at 14.3mm compared to 12.3mm. This could be due to a larger battery, while the same two sizes of 41mm and 45mm are also expected again.
The video also shows the strap mechanism, which sadly doesn't look like it's going to change.
For now, nothing is officially confirmed regarding the Pixel Watch 4, although we wouldn't be surprised to see the rumours increase over the following months.
There have already been a number of leaks surrounding the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, all of which are expected to launch at the same time as the Pixel Watch 4, so watch this space.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
