Google's quietly updating Pixel Watch to Material 3 Expressive way ahead of schedule
Your Pixel Watch is getting a stealth update, it seems
Quick Summary
Google announced Android 16's Material 3 Expressive this week, but while it’s not due for a while, some new design elements have already appeared.
A Pixel Watch user has reported seeing new-style buttons in Google Calendar, where larger action icons can be seen at the bottom of the screen. They hug the display more than before.
Google announced Android 16's Material 3 Expressive during The Android Show: I/O Edition earlier this week, with a redesign that introduces more emotion to interfaces. It also potentially makes everything more engaging and a little easier to use.
Material 3 Expressive is due to arrive on Pixel devices first, including the Pixel Watch through Wear OS 6, but while it isn't due until later this year, Google is starting to quietly update some apps and tiles with the new design.
One of the key aspects of the new design is that the user interface on smartwatches will better embrace the round screen, with elements that "hug the display", such as arc-shaped buttons.
Where can you see the new Material 3 Expressive features?
As reported by 9to5Google, a Pixel Watch user has noticed those newly-designed buttons already, despite the software having only been announced this week. According to the report, the user spotted them on two Google Calendar Wear OS Tiles.
The first was Next Event, where the “Calendar” button curved into the bottom of the Pixel Watch’s display, and the second was Next Tasks, where the “More” button did the same. Previously, these two buttons were a smaller pill shape and harder to interact with than the new design offers.
The report on 9to5Google said the Google Calendar for Wear OS was updated to version 2025.18.1 today, though it wasn’t able to see the Expressive buttons live on the watches it tested. It’s therefore likely the rollout of the new design elements could be done in stages, so you may need to wait a little longer until it reaches your Pixel Watch 3.
We’re excited though – it’s a much nicer UI and it should make interacting with those smaller screens on your wrist significantly easier.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
