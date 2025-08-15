New Samsung Galaxy tablet could be incredibly thin

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could be a remarkably slim device. It sounds like a seriously impressive device.

It has already been an impressive year for Samsung. The brand has gone from strength to strength, unveiling an array of different Android phones and foldable phones which stand proudly within their categories.

That includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 range, as well as a new slim phone in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. More recently, we saw the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which revolutionised the Korean brands efforts in the foldable phone space.

It shows no signs of slowing down, either. New leaks about the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra suggest it could be a really attractive new entry into the fight for best tablet.

The news comes from respected tipster, Ahmed Quaider, who suggests that the device could be just 5.1mm thick. That's incredibly slim, and should make the device a really attractive prospect for everyday carry.

⭕️Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 5G💥14,6 Inches 💥Dynamic AMOLED 2X,120Hz💥Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ 3nm💥4 headphones💥11,600mAh. 45w💥IP68💥WiFi 7💥Thinness 5,1mm💥12R-256G/512G16R-1T💥OneUI 8💥SPen💥Gemini &all AI features AI💥E-SIM💥13MP+8MP 💥Front 12MP💥Gray-silver pic.twitter.com/MlbsXozZREAugust 14, 2025

The leak goes on to discuss a much wider range of specs about the device. That includes a 14.6-inch display, with a 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Inside, the device is said to make use of a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. That's paired with an 11,600mAh battery, and should offer 45W charging speeds.

Elsewhere, the report suggests that there will be a 12MP front-facing camera on the device, while 13MP and 8MP units sit on the rear of the casing. That should be enough for the needs of most users, offering a way to make video calls and take pictures and video when necessary.

There's no exact word on when it's coming to market, but there are a lot of new products expected before the year comes to an end. The brand's Project Moohan AR headset is expected before the end of the year, in what should be a fitting finale for a fantastic year.

