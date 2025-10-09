There's a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air beater coming with much better battery life

Quick Summary Motorola's slim phone could blow Samsung and Apple out of the water. The device will pack a comparatively gargantuan battery.

Its no secret that slim phones are the trend of 2025. We've seen examples from both of the major players this year, which challenge our very definition of how thin a phone can be.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was the first entrant into that arena, coming early in the year as a surprise addition to the Galaxy S25 launch event. Then, more recently, we saw the unveiling of the iPhone Air, which marked Apple's take on the form.

Now, another popular brand may also be entering the fray. The Motorola Edge 70 has been rumoured for a little while, and new leaks on the brand's Polish website show us some added specs which suggest it could wipe the floor with the competition.

That includes a 4,800mAh battery, which is considerably more than both models from Apple and Samsung. That should mean better battery life, which has been a big concern for potential users of the new handsets.

It's also said to make use of 68W TurboPower charging, which should ensure quick top-ups when needed. There's no exact word on what that will offer, but the site suggests "hours of runtime after 15 minutes of charging."

(Image credit: Motorola Poland)

There's also no word on the measurements of the device, and that's something which will be crucial in determining just how much of a true slim phone competitor this handset can be. Still, we should know more soon.

The site suggests new leaks will be announced every Wednesday, up until November 5th which is, presumably, the device's launch date.That's just a matter of weeks away, and should mean we'll soon have another viable contender in the world of slim phones.

Other rumours about the device suggest that it will feature a 50MP primary rear camera, and will come in three colours – Pantone Lily Pad, Pantone Gadget Grey and Pantone Bronze Green. Those are unconfirmed at the moment, but certainly sound like a colourful array.