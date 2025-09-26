Motorola is next to set its sights on the iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy Edge
Could its next phone be the thinnest yet?
Quick Summary
A marketing image of the Motorola Moto 70 Edge has leaked online showing a very slim frame.
It's not yet known how slim this smartphone will be, but the tagline reads "impossibly thin and incredibly tough".
It wasn't all that long ago that folding phones were a hot topic in the world of smartphones. After Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold back in 2019, we've seen a multitude of folding phones announced over the last six years. However, while they are still a trend, there's a new, bigger fad in town – skinny phones.
Samsung once again led the charge with this, launching the Galaxy S25 Edge back in May. It features a 5.8mm slim frame. This was followed by the recently announced Apple iPhone Air, which has an even skinnier frame at 5.6mm.
Now the latest report suggests Motorola will be next to follow suit.
Who will be next to offer a slim smartphone?
Leaker Evan Blass has shared a marketing image of the Moto Edge 70 on X,(via 9to5Google). It shows a slightly angled profile of the device, revealing a very slim frame along with a similar design to its predecessor, the Moto Edge 60.
The picture itself doesn't offer any detail as to how slim the device is, but the tagline for the phone is "impossibly thin and incredibly tough".
It won't be the first time Motorola has made a slim phone. Its 2016 Moto Z was just 5.2mm thin, but that was nearly 10 years ago and a lot has changed in that decade. Camera systems are more advanced, displays are bigger, there's more power under the hood, and battery capacities need to be bigger than they were to handle all of that.
Little else is revealed in the marketing image, but it looks like Motorola's partnership with Pantone will continue, seemingly in a green option for the Edge 70. It also looks like there's a textured back too – something Motorola has done before.
The camera housing on the rear looks similar to the Edge 60 and it seems as if there will be a Moto AI button again too.
It's not yet known when Motorola will announce the Edge 70 officially, but it'll certainly be interesting to see whether it will be thinner than the Apple iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
