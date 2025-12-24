PS Plus subscribers get an extra Christmas treat – play the best game of 2025 for free

Quick Summary Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won eight awards at The Game Awards 2025, along with numerous other accolades this year. Now it can be played for free by all PS Plus Premium members. You get a two-hour free trial to decide whether you want to buy the Game of the Year with 20% off in the PlayStation January sale.

Whether you're about to get a PS5 or PS5 Pro for the very first time, or are a seasoned owner, Sony has quietly added a huge treat as one of its benefits on PS Plus.

All PS Plus Premium members can play the winner of The Game Awards' Game of the Year, as it arrives on the platform as part of the free trials collection.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

That means you can play two hours of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at no extra cost to find out if it deserves the numerous awards it has received in 2025 (spoiler alert: it does!).

Just head to the PS Plus area on the PlayStation homescreen, scroll across to "Benefits", click on "Game Trials" and you'll see it there. You can either download the timelocked game or stream it over the cloud. And once your trial period is up, you can purchase it for just £35.99 (down from £44.99) with 20% off available until 7 January 2026.

Expedition 33 is a truly stunning turn-based RPG with echoes of the greatest JRPGs of yesteryear, plus a Gallic style of its own.

Developed by French studio Sandfall Interactive, it is set in the fictional region of Lumière where once a year all residents of a certain age are erased from existence by a mysterious entity known only as the Paintress.

You play Gustave, who is one of several conscripts tasked with finding and stopping the Paintress before her next cull.

It's truly original sci-fi fare and a fascinating tale until the very end. It's also superbly acted, by the original motion capture actors and the cast who provide the English voices (there are multiple languages available). Of those, Gustave is played by Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, with seasoned video game actors Jennifer English (Baldur's Gate 3) and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI) also providing stellar work.

Andy Serkis also turns up later in the game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be quite tough at times, especially the boss battles, but it's extremely rewarding. At least with this free trial, you can find out if it's your sort of thing before you take the plunge.