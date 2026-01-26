Leaked PS Plus game for February is one of the most underrated PS5 titles in recent years
Trusted leaker reveals the first game coming to PS Plus for free next month
Quick Summary
Although Sony is yet to announce the free games coming to PS Plus next week, a trusted leaker has revealed what he claims to be the headliner.
Undisputed is a call back to classic boxing games, such as the Fight Night series, and is great fun for anyone who likes the sport or fighting games in general.
We are due to find out the new batch of games coming to PS Plus in February – which will be available to all tiers for free. However, a trusted leaker has discovered one of them ahead of an official announcement from Sony.
It also so happens to be one of my favourite sports games, and something that should have done much better on its original release in 2024.
I was crying out for a decent boxing game, ever since Fight Night Champion hit shelves in 2011. And with EA backing away from a sequel, up stepped Undisputed – a similar game in many ways, but clearly one made by true fans of the sport.
Featuring a mighty roster of professional boxers past and present, the game pulls off the cunning feat of being accessible to casual and experience players alike. It has a vast collection of different capabilities, punch styles and stats that make bouts varied and memorable, while commentary from ex-WWE presenter Todd Grisham and former fighter Johnny Nelson add the gloss.
It is likely to arrive on PS Plus on 3 February 2026 – according to Dealabs' billbil-kun. He has a great track record of getting things right, so this is a good shout.
Other games coming to PS Plus in February 2026
We don't yet have any indication of the other games coming to PS Plus next month. It's likely there will be two more, and they should be for PS5 and PS5 Pro only – after Sony announced it was cutting PS4 titles from the lineup this year.
The official announcement is imminent though, so we'll bring you the full list soon.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
In the meantime, make sure you download (or add to your library) the current trio of free PS Plus titles. That's Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Refurbished, and Core Keeper.
You have until the end of play 2 February to do so.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.