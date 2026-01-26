Leaked PS Plus game for February is one of the most underrated PS5 titles in recent years

Quick Summary Although Sony is yet to announce the free games coming to PS Plus next week, a trusted leaker has revealed what he claims to be the headliner. Undisputed is a call back to classic boxing games, such as the Fight Night series, and is great fun for anyone who likes the sport or fighting games in general.

We are due to find out the new batch of games coming to PS Plus in February – which will be available to all tiers for free. However, a trusted leaker has discovered one of them ahead of an official announcement from Sony.

It also so happens to be one of my favourite sports games, and something that should have done much better on its original release in 2024.

I was crying out for a decent boxing game, ever since Fight Night Champion hit shelves in 2011. And with EA backing away from a sequel, up stepped Undisputed – a similar game in many ways, but clearly one made by true fans of the sport.

Featuring a mighty roster of professional boxers past and present, the game pulls off the cunning feat of being accessible to casual and experience players alike. It has a vast collection of different capabilities, punch styles and stats that make bouts varied and memorable, while commentary from ex-WWE presenter Todd Grisham and former fighter Johnny Nelson add the gloss.

It is likely to arrive on PS Plus on 3 February 2026 – according to Dealabs' billbil-kun. He has a great track record of getting things right, so this is a good shout.

Other games coming to PS Plus in February 2026

We don't yet have any indication of the other games coming to PS Plus next month. It's likely there will be two more, and they should be for PS5 and PS5 Pro only – after Sony announced it was cutting PS4 titles from the lineup this year.

The official announcement is imminent though, so we'll bring you the full list soon.

In the meantime, make sure you download (or add to your library) the current trio of free PS Plus titles. That's Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Refurbished, and Core Keeper.

You have until the end of play 2 February to do so.