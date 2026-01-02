Kick off the new year with two hugely underrated PS5 bangers for free – coming to PS Plus
All PS Plus members get a couple of top notch PS5 games for free in a few days
Quick Summary
All PS Plus members get a trio of great games to download at no extra cost from 6 January.
They include two personal favourites, in Need for Speed: Unbound and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.
PS Plus is kicking off the year with a bang – all subscribers will be getting two of the most underrated games of recent times, including a racing game I go back to time and again, and a platformer that deserves more attention.
This is also the last free games drop that will include PS4 games, so those on last-gen gaming hardware can savour a couple of titles for the final time. From February on, it's PS5 and PS5 Pro all the way.
The first of the big games for this month – which will be available from 6 January 2026 – is Need for Speed: Unbound. The heavily stylised arced racer comes from Criterion and is, in my opinion, as good today as when it first released in 2022.
Not only do you get to race the streets of Lakeshore City, you are treated to cell-shaded, comic book style art and graffiti to add to the look and feel. It also features American rapper A$AP Rocket as an in-game NPC, as a host and rival driver.
Taking the Mickey
A major star graces the other big game available through PS Plus this month – Mickey Mouse.
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remaster of one of the most criminally underrated platformers of all time, so is a real treat for those who haven't played it before. Originally released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2010, the game works even better today without motion controls.
It makes it much more accessible, with a more conventional control system allowing you to enjoy the 3D platforming more. I always found the Wii version difficult to navigate.
It's not particularly tough, but has tight mechanics and an excellent updated look and feel. The game is therefore well worth a dabble on both the PS5 and PS4.
Also coming for all PS Plus members on 6 January is Core Keeper, a PS5 and PS4 sandbox adventure for up to eight players. It has great 16-bit style graphics and some tough boss encounters, so is a great extra addition to a solid lineup this month.
And remember that last month's games – Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White – will all be leaving the platform on 5 January, so make sure you download them this weekend before you miss out.
