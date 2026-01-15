PS Plus is getting one of the best PS5 RPGs you've never played – and it's not Resident Evil Village

Quick Summary PS Plus members on Extra and Premium tiers will be getting one of the most underrated RPGs later this month. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is an enormous game and is a blast from start to finish. Resident Evil Village is also being added from 20 January.

The new batch of games coming for PS Plus Extra and Premium members have been announced, and they include a Japanese favourite that you might not have considered playing before.

The PS5 and PS4 game catalogue will soon be boosted by the inclusion of Resident Evil Village as the headline release – but that's not the game I'm talking about. For starters, my pick of the bunch is a massive RPG, which Village most certainly isn't.

I am instead referring to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – the second in the Like A Dragon series, itself a part of the Yakuza franchise.

Enormous in scope and content, Infinite Wealth continues the story of Ichiban Kasuga who, after establishing himself in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, finds himself in Hawaii, looking for his estranged mother. However, things take a turn and he instead gets wrapped up in an enormous conspiracy, with a new (fan favourite) partner in tow.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - English Story Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

As with the last outing, the story is heartfelt but also packed with comedy. It's a turn-based game once more, although the combat has been fine tuned and runs more smoothly this time around.

It's also an unsung hero in many ways, having largely gone under the radar since its launch in 2024. While it sold extremely well in the first week (an estimated million units), that was mainly in Japan and Asia. Its performance trailed off somewhat in the following 12 months.

But that's to our benefit, as it's very much a gem waiting to be rediscovered. Especially now it's coming to PS Plus at no extra cost.

I also very much recommend you check out Yakuza: Like a Dragon first, as you might not have a clue what's going on otherwise, but that's also available to Extra and Premium members as part of the game catalogue.

Both Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Resident Evil Village will be available as part of the PS Plus game catalogue for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 owners from 20 January.

Other PS Plus catalogue games coming January 2026

Also coming that day are Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Darkest Dungeon II, The Exit 8, Art of Rally, and A Little to the Left – with all but A Quiet Place being available across PlayStation consoles (it's a PS5 exclusive).

PS Plus Premium members will get Ridge Racer, too. That will be added for PS5 and PS4 to the classics catalogue.