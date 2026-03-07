Resident Evil Requiem just reminded me how good this Porsche is

What car would you use to survive a zombie apocalypse? For Leon S. Kennedy of Resident Evil fame, the answer is, we can now reveal, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

The high-performance SUV stars in the latest instalment of the video game franchise, called Resident Evil: Requiem, and I think it’s the perfect choice. In fact, seeing the flagship Cayenne in imagery released by Porsche reminded me just how good a car the Turbo GT is.

I drove one last year and, having expected to be let down by an SUV that’s just a bit too big and powerful to make sense, I was instantly bowled over by it. The Cayenne Turbo GT isn’t unwieldy, for a start, and the suspension’s ability to iron out speed bumps and potholes was borderline miraculous.

(Image credit: Porsche)

It won me over even before I had a chance to deploy its 650 horsepower, served up by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. More than enough for a posh SUV, and perfect for getting away from those pesky zombies too, I’d imagine.

Back to Resident Evil: Requiem, and Porsche says how a one-off Cayenne Turbo GT show car was produced to promote the videogame tie-in. Porsche said how the car is Leon’s vehicle of choice “because its performance, design and presence mirror the protagonist’s determination and distinctive style.”

(Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche’s director of partnerships, Deniz Keskin, added: “An iconic character like Leon and a vehicle as powerful as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT make for a perfect match…Partnering with a beloved gaming franchise like Resident Evil allows us to connect Porsche with global pop culture in a fresh and memorable way.”

Resident Evil: Requiem is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.