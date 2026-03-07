Resident Evil Requiem just reminded me how good this Porsche is
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT stars in the latest Resident Evil game, out now
What car would you use to survive a zombie apocalypse? For Leon S. Kennedy of Resident Evil fame, the answer is, we can now reveal, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.
The high-performance SUV stars in the latest instalment of the video game franchise, called Resident Evil: Requiem, and I think it’s the perfect choice. In fact, seeing the flagship Cayenne in imagery released by Porsche reminded me just how good a car the Turbo GT is.
I drove one last year and, having expected to be let down by an SUV that’s just a bit too big and powerful to make sense, I was instantly bowled over by it. The Cayenne Turbo GT isn’t unwieldy, for a start, and the suspension’s ability to iron out speed bumps and potholes was borderline miraculous.
It won me over even before I had a chance to deploy its 650 horsepower, served up by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. More than enough for a posh SUV, and perfect for getting away from those pesky zombies too, I’d imagine.
Back to Resident Evil: Requiem, and Porsche says how a one-off Cayenne Turbo GT show car was produced to promote the videogame tie-in. Porsche said how the car is Leon’s vehicle of choice “because its performance, design and presence mirror the protagonist’s determination and distinctive style.”
Porsche’s director of partnerships, Deniz Keskin, added: “An iconic character like Leon and a vehicle as powerful as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT make for a perfect match…Partnering with a beloved gaming franchise like Resident Evil allows us to connect Porsche with global pop culture in a fresh and memorable way.”
Resident Evil: Requiem is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
