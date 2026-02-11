PS Plus about to get one of the best games of the PS5 era – and it's even better on PS5 Pro

Quick Summary Three of the games reportedly coming to PS Plus in February have leaked. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and Neva are said to be coming for Extra and Premium members on 17 February.

It looks like the amazing Spider-Man is coming to PS Plus this month, for Extra and Premium members as part of the latest batch titles added to the game catalogue

Renowned leaker bilbil-kun claims to have found out a trio of games set to be added from 17 February – and considering his record with such things, we can almost take it as read that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be one of them.

The leaker posted on Dealabs that Spider-Man 2 will lead the new lineup, while Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Neva are coming too. Neva is the only one of the three that'll be available on PS4 as well as PS5.

Additional titles remain a mystery for now.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the first of Insomniac's Spidey releases to launch exclusively for the PS5. A Windows version followed more than a year later, but it has never been available on any other console.

Featuring two Spider-Men – Peter Parker and Miles Morales – it also introduced Venom to the gaming franchise and upped the ante with a bigger map and wider reaching story. It was also one of the first games to get PS5 Pro enhancements when the upgraded console launched in late 2024.

That includes a better looking performance mode, and additional ray tracing capabilities to put the shine on an already superb-looking game.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PS5 Pro Enhanced - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - YouTube Watch On

In terms of the other two leaked games, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown probably didn't have as much impact on launch as publisher Nacon would have hoped. However, it's very much worth a download, with its large open world map and a hufe amount of races in which to participate.

Neva is a platform puzzler that received five-star reviews from multiple outlets on its release a year ago. It certainly deserves a chance at gaining a wider audience, with its stunning visuals and heartfelt theme.

We should find out what else is planned for the February PS Plus drop in the coming days. In fact, it's likely Sony will confirm the lineup during a State of Play presentation tomorrow, Thursday 12 February 2026. You can watch it live below.

State of Play | February 12, 2026 [English] - YouTube Watch On

We'll also give you the full heads up as soon as we find out.