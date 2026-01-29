Remember when Sony said PS Plus was ditching free PS4 games – well, that didn't happen and it's fine with us

Quick Summary PS Plus has surprisingly added three PS4 games to its monthly lineup for February – contrary to its previous announcement that they were to be phased out from the start of 2026. One of them is PS4-only, in fact – Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

A year ago, Sony announced that PS4 games were to be phased out from PS Plus, with no guarantees on their inclusion in the monthly free game lineups from January 2026. However, we've just found out the games coming to the service on 3 February and it seems it's business as usual.

To be fair, we were told at the time that they will continue to be "occasionally offered" as part of future monthly games and game catalogue refreshes. What we thought at the time though, was that would be limited to the odd PS4 version of a PS5 title being added.

That's not the case with the new batch, though. As well as the PS5 version of Undisputed (which was previously leaked), we also have the PS5 AND PS4 versions of Subnautica: Below Zero and Ultros.

And what's more, the PS4-only game Ace Combat: Skies Unknown will be yours to download at no extra cost.

So, out of the four new games coming for all PS Plus members in February, three of them are on PS4. Not so "occasionally offered" after all.

Not that we're complaining, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is scored a respectable 80 on Metacritic and is a great entry in the series. Its story might not be the best you've ever experienced, but the aerial dogfights are excellent. It isn't as impenetrable as many aircraft simulators neither.

The other three games are very much worth downloading too, with Undisputed being a great return for the sim-action boxing genre, which we've not really seen since the last Fight Night in 2011.

Also, don't forget to grab Need For Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper before they disappear from PS Plus on 2 February (next Monday). Each of them are excellent titles in their own right.