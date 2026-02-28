Amazon Prime Video in March 2026: 5 best new additions to watch

There's no such thing as a down month for any of the biggest or best streaming services available right now. Their boards all know full well that subscribers need a pretty constant feed of new arrivals (whether series or movies) to keep them attached to a service, and you can see that pressure when you look over Amazon Prime Video's slate for March 2026.

It's a really impressive month for the service, full of new arrivals that span a bunch of different genres, some of them boasting absurd talent attached to them, too. I've looked through everything coming to Prime Video in the coming weeks to pick out some must-watch highlights for you to know about, so keep reading to see what's on its way.

Scarpetta

Scarpetta - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 1 March

Nicole Kidman is a fairly huge name to attach to any TV show, but this looks like a really fun departure for her. She's often played scary mothers or frosty professionals in recent years, but Scarpetta will see her join the ranks of on-screen criminal investigators. It would seem that she'll play a doctor who advises on murder investigations.

In fact, this one will be a story in two timelines – one showing us a case from early on in her career, and the other, more central one showing us how that case comes back to haunt her decades later. After you've made your name, skeletons in your closet can still be a problem, as this show could exemplify.

Invincible Season 4

Invincible Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 March

This cult favourite has been one of Amazon's best little side projects since it first created Prime Video. Like The Boys but in an animated format, Invincible turns the tropes we all know about superheroes and their worlds right on their head, not least through a healthy dose of ultraviolence.

Now, in its fourth season, Invincible is back and looking to even further subvert expectations. Mark, our main character, might have to grit his teeth and cooperate with some of the biggest antagonists he's met so far, in acknowledgement of the growing intergalactic threat that humanity's being faced with.

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 4 March

Not to be confused with the extremely different and more established Young Sheldon, Young Sherlock sees Guy Ritchie return to the franchise that gave him a couple of his best cinematic hits. This time, he'll show us the reckless university days of Sherlock Holmes, as he investigates a case that threatens to put him in the dock.

He'll also get his first meeting with someone who'll apparently be a close friend to start off with – Moriarty. Establishing the friendly rivalry that will eventually turn into a life-threatening sense of competition, the show seems to have a huge amount of promise and zest about it.

Bait

Bait - First Look Clip | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 March

Basically every project Riz Ahmed touches at the moment seems to turn to gold – and Bait has every sign of being a similarly brilliant piece of work. It stars Ahmed as an aspiring actor called Shah Latif who gets linked to one of the biggest roles in the world when he scores an audition to become the next James Bond.

Aside from the neatness of Amazon using its MGM ownership to make the most of the Bond franchise in a surprising way, it seems we'll get a brutally awkward comedy story as Shah's life starts to fall apart pretty abruptly. He's trying to secure his future but being beset by trouble on all sides – can he pull through?

Pretty Lethal

Pretty Lethal - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 March

My final pick for March's additions to Prime Video is one I hadn't heard of until doing research for this piece, but it looks like a super silly and fun action-thriller. It stars four recognisable young actresses (including Maddie Ziegler and Lana Condor) as a group of ballerinas whose trip to Europe takes a crazy turn.

They're seemingly kidnapped and threatened by a malevolent Uma Thurman, forced to fight their way out of trouble in a hilariously violent fashion. Some of the fights we get to see in the trailer are frankly ridiculous-looking, but in the very best way, and it could end up being a really fun way to spend a low-stakes evening.