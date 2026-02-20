No retro gaming resurgence would be complete without a dance mat – and here it is

Quick Summary Dance and active gaming could be set to return with a new, wireless dance mat hitting the market. The GAMR Play Pad from GameX Studios is Bluetooth-enabled and can be used with any mobile, Smart TV or PC game that supports a controller.

There's no doubt about it, retro gaming is having a real resurgence. Gaming handhelds have been appearing in the dozens, and the classic consoles are being refreshed and renewed for an all-new audience. We've even had light guns reappear in the form of the G'AIM'E Time Crisis system.

Now there's another retro-style accessory on its way, with GameX Studios starting pre-orders on its GAMR Play Pad – a Bluetooth, wireless dance mat compatible with all-manner of games.

There will be plenty of households out there that probably have a long-forgotten game mat already lurking in a cupboard somewhere – they were hugely popular in the 90s, after all. But this new version is a bit different.

It works with smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and PCs and rather than designed for dance and rhythm games specifically, it'll work on any title that supports a controller.

(Image credit: GameX Studios)

That means you could find yourself jigging around in your living room while playing Pac-Man, or literally jumping around to avoid obstacles in Crossy Road. Heck, you could even try combining a Call of Duty session with a daily fitness workout.

The GAMR will even track your steps and calories throughout.

The mat is also compatible with Dance Dance Revolution style games. And while we've not tried it for ourselves yet, that could include through emulation.

(Image credit: GameX Studios)

GameX Studios provides 10 original games designed for the GAMR and there are three different types of mat available. They all work the same way, but have different designs for general, dance, and kids play. The kids version is smaller too, to help younger players reach each button.

Each mat can be used via Bluetooth or wired for lower latency, and can be rolled up for easy storage.

They are available to pre-order on Kickstarter currently, with early bird pricing starting at $149 (around £110) for a pad of your choice. That will raise to $199 after launch – with shipping expected from June.