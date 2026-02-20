No retro gaming resurgence would be complete without a dance mat – and here it is
This Bluetooth gaming mat can be used with any game – as well as dance and fitness titles
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Dance and active gaming could be set to return with a new, wireless dance mat hitting the market.
The GAMR Play Pad from GameX Studios is Bluetooth-enabled and can be used with any mobile, Smart TV or PC game that supports a controller.
There's no doubt about it, retro gaming is having a real resurgence. Gaming handhelds have been appearing in the dozens, and the classic consoles are being refreshed and renewed for an all-new audience. We've even had light guns reappear in the form of the G'AIM'E Time Crisis system.
Now there's another retro-style accessory on its way, with GameX Studios starting pre-orders on its GAMR Play Pad – a Bluetooth, wireless dance mat compatible with all-manner of games.
There will be plenty of households out there that probably have a long-forgotten game mat already lurking in a cupboard somewhere – they were hugely popular in the 90s, after all. But this new version is a bit different.
It works with smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and PCs and rather than designed for dance and rhythm games specifically, it'll work on any title that supports a controller.
That means you could find yourself jigging around in your living room while playing Pac-Man, or literally jumping around to avoid obstacles in Crossy Road. Heck, you could even try combining a Call of Duty session with a daily fitness workout.
The GAMR will even track your steps and calories throughout.
The mat is also compatible with Dance Dance Revolution style games. And while we've not tried it for ourselves yet, that could include through emulation.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
GameX Studios provides 10 original games designed for the GAMR and there are three different types of mat available. They all work the same way, but have different designs for general, dance, and kids play. The kids version is smaller too, to help younger players reach each button.
Each mat can be used via Bluetooth or wired for lower latency, and can be rolled up for easy storage.
They are available to pre-order on Kickstarter currently, with early bird pricing starting at $149 (around £110) for a pad of your choice. That will raise to $199 after launch – with shipping expected from June.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.