This e-paper typewriter is ideal for those who want to write without distraction

The world of technology can often feel split in half. As one half plows ahead with new innovations and technologies designed to make devices do more with less, others are limited to offering a single solution.

The latter portion includes devices like the Remarkable e-paper tablets, which charge hefty sums for very limited functionality. It's part of the charm of the digital detox era – and there's a new device which might just be even better for it!

The Zerowriter Ink may look like a keyboard with a small screen attached up top – and, to be fair, it is a keyboard with a small screen attached up top – but there's a lot more to it. Designed to be as 'dumb' as any modern device can be, this device is designed to act like a typewriter made for the modern age.

There's no AI, no subscription to pay, and a battery which will last for weeks. It's also an open source product, meaning the software can be improved by just about anyone, for a real community-led approach.

The device features a 61-key mechanical keyboard built-in, which makes use of Kailh Choc Pro Red switches. Each of the keys is also hot-swappable, meaning you can fine-tune the feel of the keyboard to your taste.

Beyond that, there's very little to say as there's not a ton it can actually do. That's no bad thing – it's actually the whole point of this device – but beyond typing and basic editing of text, you won't get far.

Still, I love the idea. As T3's resident hipster, I'm drawn to all manner of old technology. You'll often find me with film cameras, Polaroid cameras, vinyl records and cassettes – and yes, I've even been tempted by the prospect of a typewriter on occasion.

This feels like a great way to enjoy that experience and switch off from the digital world, without having to lug around a heavy, mechanical piece of tech from the 1960s.

Priced at US$269 (approx. £198 / €228 / AU$385) this certainly isn't cheap, though it is cheaper than other devices like the aforementioned Remarkable. Personally, I'd find this a better use for my cash.