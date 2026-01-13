Here's a Kindle Colorsoft alternative you can also watch Netflix on

Quick Summary Love the Amazon Kindle but wish it wasn't as restricted? This new tablet might be right up your street!

If you're a bookworm, the Amazon Kindle Coloursoft makes a compelling case for itself. A full colour display and paper-like display take the standard Kindle form and make it even more immersive – what's not to love?

Well, for some, it can feel like a bit of a waste. After all, the specs on those devices could do a lot more than just showcase words on a page.

It seems there's a brand out there which agrees with that sentiment, too. Enter the Hannspree Lumo 7.8 Reader Tablet. That's built on the same bones as any other e-reader, but with the capabilities of a tablet inside.

That makes use of something called ecoVISION Display technology, which "harnesses natural light reflection to create a flicker-free, anti-glare, and paper-like display."

That harnesses the ambient light around you to present an image on the screen, meaning brighter light around you will brighten the display. It'll also offer blue light reduction and an eye-friendly viewing experience.

(Image credit: Hannspree)

That sits on the front of a device with a 7.8-inch display, which is just 6.6mm thick and 250g. The whole thing runs on a MediaTek MTK8781 processor, and operates on an open source version of the Android 14 operating system.

That's a little disappointing – Android 14 was released all the way back in 2023, so feels a little out of date in 2026. Still, it should allow you enjoy a range of the usual apps you'd snag on an Android phone or tablet, so that's a big plus.

For those who desire one, there's also an optional Active Stylus Pen which is compatible with the device. There's also a Folio case included, which should keep the device safe, while allowing users to prop the device up at two different angles.

Priced at £299 (approx. €345 / US$400 / AU$600), the Hannspree Lumo 7.8 Reader Tablet certainly seems like good value for money. The older software is definitely something to be aware of, but if you're looking for a Kindle with more capabilities, this might be it.