A new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is coming this month – Amazon's largest e-reader is getting a refresh

Quick Summary There's a new version of Amazon's Kindle Scribe Colorsoft coming this month. The Fig colour variant will launch at the end of January.

Back in September, Amazon launched the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft. Billed as a full-colour, high-end version of its Kindle Scribe range, the model received mixed reviews owing to its high price tag.

Now, there's another update to the range – and its one which you'll probably either love or hate. That sees a new colour added to the range. "Fig" is a sort of burgundy-purple hue, which is coming later this month.

The caveat is that it looks to only be available on the most expensive 64GB version of the device. That means anyone looking to inject a little more colour into their e-reader is going to have to fork out £629.99 / €699.99 / US$679.99 (approx. AU$1,250).

Personally, I find it to be something of an odd choice. The colour is very stylised, which is a peculiar pick for a two-colour offering.

Amazon could just as easily have offered users a choice of colours with a more palatable second option like a pale blue or green hue. That could have appealed to more users, rather than a shade which is as likely to be seen on your Mum's winter coat as it is here.

(Image credit: Future)

Why is the Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft so expensive?

There's no getting around the fact that – shiny new colour or not – this is a very pricey piece of kit. While it definitely goes beyond the e-reader capabilities which Kindle's of old would offer, it's still going to be a tough sell for many who can't see beyond the lack of features.

For me, this just screams 'affluent student'. The combination of reading and notetaking prowess fits right in with the needs of those who are studying, and while most would shudder at shelling out this much on a device with a limited range, some will see the appeal.

If you're looking for something to take notes with and read books on, this still feels like a luxurious, but appealing pick.