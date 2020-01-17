Best Kindle 2020: which of Amazon's ereaders should you be using?

Welcome to T3's guide to the best Kindle ereaders on the market today. Amazon has disrupted multiple markets, and there's no doubt those markets include ereaders – the Kindle has helped transform how we consume books in electronic form, and the device has sold in huge numbers since the first one appeared back in 2007.

So you've decided you want an Amazon Kindle ereader: which one is the best Amazon Kindle ereader on the market? As of 2020, Amazon sells four different Kindle models covering a variety of features and price points, and we're here to explain the key differences between them.

How to choose the best Kindle

On one level, picking the best Kindle isn't too daunting a task – they all do more or less the same job, letting you buy and read ebooks from Amazon's marketplace, and keeping your ereading synced between devices (including phones and laptops). Whichever Kindle you end up buying, you're unlikely to be disappointed.

There are, however, some differences in these devices that are worth mentioning. It's also important to weigh up these feature lists against how much you're going to spend on your Kindle, whether you're buying it for yourself or someone else as a gift – features like the available storage and waterproofing vary between models.

Screen size and overall size are important to bear in mind as well, as these will make a difference to your reading experience, and how easy it is to carry your Kindle around. The good news is that thanks to their popularity all these Kindles come with a host of accessories (including cases) to pick from.

The best Amazon Kindle 2020

1. Amazon Kindle The best Kindle for most people Specifications Screen size: 6 inches Resolution: 167ppi Storage: 4GB Front light: 4 LEDs Waterproof: No Thickness: 8.7mm Weight: 174g

We've put the standard 6-inch Kindle top of our list as the best Kindle for most (but not all) people. It's compact, it's intuitive to use, and it does everything that you'd want a Kindle ereader to do – though you miss out on some extra features (this Kindle isn't waterproof).

Other Kindles offer more storage but 4GB is plenty of space for thousands of ebooks, and what we like most is the price: go for one of the more expensive models and you'll have to pay at least twice as much. With that in mind, this is our pick for the best Kindle out there.

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite A worthy upgrade on the basic Kindle Specifications Screen size: 6 inches Resolution: 300ppi Storage: 8GB / 32GB Front light: 5 LEDs Waterproof: Yes Thickness: 8.2mm Weight: 182g

The Kindle Paperwhite costs almost twice as much as the basic Kindle, so why would you upgrade? Because you get some extra features that are actually useful, not just gimmicks, while keeping the same compact 6-inch screen size and getting an even thinner Kindle.

More storage, a better front light, waterproofing, and a fetching blue shade... these are all good reasons why you might go for the Paperwhite model rather than the standard one. The display is flush with the device's front and running at a much higher resolution too.

3. Amazon Kindle Oasis The top-of-the-line Kindle ereader Specifications Screen size: 7 inches Resolution: 300ppi Storage: 8GB / 32GB Front light: 25 LEDs Waterproof: Yes Thickness: 8.4mm Weight: 188g

Okay so you know why you would pay extra for the Paperwhite – why would you then pay even more for the Kindle Oasis? Well, once again you get the front-flush design, and the waterproofing, and the extra storage (your choice of 8GB or 32GB, as on the Paperwhite).

At 7 inches, this is the biggest Kindle screen too, which means a more immersive reading experience even if it's a bit more to carry. It's the most premium-looking model in the range too, and you get dedicated page turning buttons and an auto-adjusting backlight.

4. Amazon Kindle Kids Edition The best Kindle for little people Specifications Screen size: 6 inches Resolution: 167ppi Storage: 8GB Front light: 4 LEDs Waterproof: No Thickness: 14mm Weight: 288g

The name really gives away the reason why you would pick this Kindle over all the others – it's the KIndle for your offspring, the one you should get for the children in your life, and it adds a few kid-friendly features on top of all the features from the basic Kindle model.

Those extras include a choice of colourful cover cases, built-in parental controls, and a one-year subscription to the Fire for Kids Unlimited service (usually £1.99 a month) – that includes all the Harry Potters, by the way. The perfect introduction to ebooks for kids.