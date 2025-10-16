Kindle Colorsoft is not the best for reading on, admits Amazon

Quick Summary Amazon has updated its FAQs making it clear that its Colorsoft Kindles aren't as sharp as the regular Paperwhite models. Notes added to the Scribe Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft pages make the differences clear.

Amazon announced the Kindle Colorsoft in 2024, heralding a new era of colour for Kindle devices and providing an alternative to the black and white experience that had dominated the previous decade.

When we reviewed the Colorsoft at launch, we noted that "the colourful reading experience has some drawbacks in terms of clarity", adding: "For most people who overwhelmingly read purely text content on their Kindles, a Paperwhite is almost certainly the better buy."

It seems Amazon agrees.

Updating the frequently asked questions on the pages of the Kindle Colorsoft devices that it sells, Amazon has added a section that says: "If you are looking for a slightly crisper black and white reading experience, you may want to check out Kindle Paperwhite".

There are similar notes on the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft too, the latest device that offers a full reading and writing experience with added colour, where it says: "If you are looking for a slightly crisper black-and-white reading experience, you may want to try Kindle Scribe."

The note will help clear up any confusion, because if you buy the Colorsoft thinking it's the best Kindle and you only want to read in black and white, then you're likely to be disappointed – you'll have paid more and you'll have a slightly softer experience with shorter battery life which is obviously what Amazon wants to avoid.

At the launch of the Kindle Colorsoft, Amazon was clear that the introduction of the additional filter layer for colour changed the experience slightly, with the 150ppi colour experience detailed in the specs compared to the 300ppi experience that it offers with black and white.

While it might look like Amazon is talking down the Colorsoft, I don't see it like that. Instead, I see this as clarification that the Kindle Paperwhite offers the better experience for reading, while the regular Kindle Scribe offers the best reading and writing experience without colour.

I'd completely agree with that position on the Kindle Paperwhite – I use my Kindle a lot and having tried all the other models, Paperwhite still reigns supreme when it comes to reading regular books, which is what I read.

The Kindle Colorsoft shocked many with its high price when it launched (originally at £269.99), but Amazon more recently announced a slightly more affordable version, dropping the "Signature Edition" elements of wireless charging and the 32GB of storage. As a result, the Kindle Paperwhite is available for £239 - still expensive, but slightly cheaper than before.

Moving to the Scribe and the recent launch of the Scribe Colorsoft set up an interesting new position – the format is better suited to things like reference books and graphic novels because it is larger, while it’s more useful for coloured markup when studying.

But if you would still prefer black and white, Amazon is also offering Kindle Scribe in its latest design – with the 11-inch display and more uniform bezels – but without the colour.

There's no shortage of options for Kindle devices – but at least it's now clearer than ever – the sharpest experience comes from those devices without colour.