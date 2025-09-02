Forget Kindle Colorsoft, a colour E Ink tablet with more features is expected anytime now

Quick Summary A set of leaked images suggest the already teased ReMarkable Paper Pro Move could arrive tomorrow with a colour E Ink screen. The images appeared on a Reddit post before being taken down again rapidly, adding weight to the validity that this was not supposed to be seen yet.

A new colour E Ink tablet could be announced tomorrow, with the rumoured ReMarkable Paper Pro Move leaking online.

This most recent leak follows an official tease last week where the company released a YouTube video talking about "something on the move". This also revealed a date of 3 September and a time of 8AM ET (1pm BST).

What makes this different to what has come before, which is clearly being teased by the company, is that this will be a portable colour E Ink model – hence that Move name.

(Image credit: Reddit)

While this could be a competitor to the Kindle Colorsoft, the Move should be more tablet like with a stylus and writing focus, as per the brand's main selling point.

The leak appeared on Reddit initially, before being taken down. While there was some talk about this being a plan by ReMarkable to drum up excitement, it was then followed by more from another Reddit user, Clipin. These images give away lots more detail, including specs for the new device.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Primarily, this will be smaller than the ReMarkable Paper Pro, meaning a far more portable experience. So while that was more like an iPad Pro alternative, this Move sounds more like an iPad Mini variation.

Fast charging is another leaked addition which, apparently, will get you to 90% in just 45-minutes. Since this uses an E Ink screen, which is super low power consuming, that should get you a good two weeks on a charge, the leak claims.

(Image credit: Reddit)

The colour E Ink screen, with backlight, is another big upgrade here. That should mean you get all the advantages of using this paper-like tablet experience, without having to sacrifice a colour display.

The leak even included pricing with a US launch at $449.99 or $499, depending on the folio case you go for.

Each unit appears to come with a USB-C charger, a Marker Plus stylus, and replacement tips.

Aside from leaks, there are some official patent applications by the company too, which could also point to more specs we can expect. These include WiFi 6, Bluetooth and NFC wireless battery charging features.

(Image credit: Reddit)

With the official launch teased for tomorrow – Wednesday 3 September – expect to hear official details soon, as the ReMarkable Paper Pro Move could arrive then.