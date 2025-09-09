The ReMarkable Paper Pro Move is more than just a portable tablet for me — it’s the start of a true ecosystem

Before we move onto the star of the show (the ReMarkable Paper Pro Move), we need to establish something: I am obsessed with my original ReMarkable Paper Pro.

When I really need to buckle down and get some work done, this is the device that comes with me. I’ve found a special sort of delight in heading off for a meeting with only my E Ink tablet in hand.

That being said, it isn’t the most subtle device. It’s a bit of a production to jot down a quick note. The ReMarkable Paper Pro is already 11.8-inches of screen, and a firm cover means sometimes whacking your colleagues when gathered around in a tiny meeting room. So I’d be lying if I said it was my perfect size.

In comes the ReMarkable Paper Pro Move. Announced in the past week during IFA 2025, the company has taken everything wonderful about the original Paper Pro (colour display, backlit screen) and made it, well, moveable.

On paper, there is little difference between the Remarkable Paper Pro and its smaller counterpart barring, of course, the size. The biggest change will be that there is no Type Folio as with the Paper Pro, though I doubt there will be many complaints there as this isn’t really the form factor for it.

There are tiny differences in that there is a slight boost in pixel density and a faster charging speed. Despite its size, the Move still looks to be a very capable tablet.

The thing here for me is this – the Move sounds far better as a second device than a standalone.

Once I get my hands on one, I’ll be able to see if that theory works in practice, but I suspect the majority of buyers will be ones like me, already enamoured with their Paper Pro but wanting the same type of functionality in their pocket.

Add the quiet evolution of ReMarkable’s Connect subscription and Method templates (under-hyped, in my opinion), and you’ve got a solid proposition here: the Paper Pro for home, and the Paper Pro Move for when you’re on the go. The Cloud-based syncing service should make switching between the two fairly seamless.

But would you want the Move as a primary device? For all its strengths, the smallest ReMarkable is still a very tiny tablet. Maybe I’ll eat my words, but I’m just not sure I would want to use it as my sole driver. If you were a first-time ReMarkable buyer who was intent on sticking with one device, the ReMarkable 2 would still stand as a very tempting offer.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move | Launch event - YouTube Watch On

Of course, the price will be a hard sell for many. When I initially measured the costs of the range against one another, I thought the Move looked like a steal — relatively speaking. The newest ReMarkable tablet starts at £399, only £10 up from the base ReMarkable 2.

However, that’s only if you get the included Marker and no folio. If you want the “full” experience with Marker Plus (and I do recommend the Marker Plus from my experiences) and a basic folio, the price will come closer to £479. That is admittedly a lot for a first device, not to mention a second.

If anyone can swing that though, it’s ReMarkable. For me, it's one of the rare companies that has managed to grow the type of fanbase that will gobble up anything on offer. There will inevitably be those who criticise the high price point, but to liken it to a recent conversation we’ve been having in another vertical... the majority of those criticising the Jaguar rebrand have never actually owned a Jaguar.

As I said before, maybe I’ll backtrack on everything here once I get to go hands-on with the Paper Pro Move (which is expected soon). I still have a lot of questions at present, and am ever so curious to see how this new tablet fits into my workflow. But overwhelmingly, I am excited for what this release means for the company as a whole.