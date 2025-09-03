ReMarkable just shifted the playing field for colour E Ink tablets

Quick Summary The ReMarkable Paper Pro Move has been officially announced as a 7.3-inch colour E Ink digital notebook designed for work and beyond. The new digital paper tablet still delivers the best digital writing experience, says the company, only in a more portable form. Available now, its pricing starts at £399.

The ReMarkable Paper Pro Move has been officially announced and is now on sale to buy. This is the first truly portable colour E Ink paper style digital notebook from the company.

The main sell here is the usual from the company, and that's the fact that paper can be lost, damaged, costs you and the environment – but can be nicer to write on. The ReMarkable range offers that writing experience, only with digital backup, sharing and writing to text conversion options all in one place.

Until now, that's meant a bulky tablet, even with the ReMarkable Paper Pro. It's more like carrying a laptop and therefore requires a large bag. However, the new Paper Pro Move is so small it could even be slipped into a large pocket when you're on the go.

(Image credit: ReMarkable)

The colour E Ink display looks great, similar to the Kindle Colorsoft, and features an adjustable reading light which lets you use it any time of day. But, crucially, that display reflects natural light to make this a far less eye straining screen than on, say, an iPad Pro or, perhaps more akin to this model's size, an iPad Mini.

On the matter of portability, this is also made to last with a full charge getting you a good two weeks of battery life. Helpfully you can also top this up with a short ten minute charge that will extend its life by three days of usage.

Our most portable paper tablet yet | reMarkable Paper Pro Move - YouTube Watch On

The ReMarkable software is also worth a mention as this helps turn that clever hardware into a genius level tool. While it can be super minimal and simple, to jot down notes directly. You can also rotate the workspace, add guidelines and even convert handwritten words and numbers into text at a tap of the included stylus – to share over email, for example.

You can also have all your documents synced with the cloud for access anywhere you need – like on your phone or laptop, for example. This comes as part of the Connect service, which is a subscription based offering you will need to commit to with longer term payments if you want the full experience.

(Image credit: ReMarkable)

The ReMarkable Paper Pro Move is available to buy now with a bundled Marker stylus from £399 / $449 for the standard model, or £439 / $499 with the Marker Plus variant. You can also add a Book Folio case in either polymer weave, Mosaic weave, or premium leather, which are sold at a discount when you buy a notepad.

At time of publishing you get a 100-day free trial of the Connect subscription upon purchase. After that you'll need to pay the monthly fee of £2.99 / $2.99 to stay on that cloud service.