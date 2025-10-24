Boox's Kindle Colorsoft / smartphone hybrid is coming to UK, US and Europe too

Quick Summary Boox has announced the Palma 2 Pro – a pocketable E Ink smartphone that will soon be available globally. The compact e-reader is available to preorder now and will ship from 20 November, just in time for Christmas.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that we reported on a smartphone-sized e-reader that was able to fit into your pocket. At the time, the device from Boox, which seems to blend Kindle Colorsoft vibes with a smartphone, had been teased at IFA in Berlin before it then launched in China. But we didn't know back then if it'd ever see a global release.

Well, guess what? There's good news. Anyone intrigued by the e-reader smartphone will be pleased to learn it'll soon be available in the US, UK and Europe, too.

There is a bit of a difference though – while there are two versions in China with the P6 Pro and P6 Pro Color, only the coloured version will be available globally. It has also been renamed Palma 2 Pro for those markets.

When will the Boox Palma 2 Pro launch and what will it offer?

Weighing 175g, the Boox Palma 2 Pro has a 6.13-inch display that features Kaleido 3 E Ink colour technology. There's a dual-tone front light which will automatically adjust to ambient lighting, while display presets will optimise the screen for reading, browsing the web, or drawing.

Following on from the Palma that launched in 2023, the Palma Pro 2 retains features like fingerprint unlock, an auto rotating screen and it also offers a water-repellant finish that is available in two colours of Charcoal Black and Ivory White.

BOOX Palma 2 Pro: 6.13'' Color Mobile ePaper for your Compact Comfort Zone - YouTube Watch On

It comes complete with the InkSense Plus stylus for taking notes and offers 8GB of RAM, along with a hybrid SIM slot that allows for expandable storage up to 2TB, as well as a 5G SIM.

The Boox Palma Pro 2 is available to preorder now in the US, Europe and UK and costs $379.99 in the US, £379.99 in the UK, and €399.99 in Europe.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shipping will begin on 20 November for the UK and Europe, and 14 November for the US. That means it will arrive just in time to make your Christmas list on its E Ink display.