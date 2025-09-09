Move over Kindle Colorsoft, TCL could be coming with the best of both worlds

Quick Summary TCL is reportedly working on a new NXTPAPER tablet with iPad mini vibes but a Kindle-style paper touch. There are suggestions that the full-colour device will be 8-inches, which would be the smallest tablet featuring the technology so far.

There aren't a shortage of tablets around these days. Samsung has recently launched several new models in the form of the Galaxy Tab S11, while Apple has multiple options in its iPad line up. And that's before you consider Amazon's Fire tablets and all the other Android devices.

TCL offers something a little different though. Its NXTPAPER display technology delivers a multi-layered, matte finish LCD screen that helps reduce eye strain and feels more like paper when used with a stylus. You can even switch it to an E Ink-like display at the push of a button, when reading eBooks.

Currently, it's available on phones and large tablets but there's a new rumour to suggest an 8-inch option is also coming.

What might the next TCL NXTPAPER device offer?

Picked up by 9to5Google, a post on X by Evan Blass claims TCL is working on an 8-inch tablet with the NXTPAPER technology. It only details the name of the tablet – TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G – along with a diagram of the various ports and buttons that will be on it, but Blass has a great track record when it comes to such things.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

It will have a USB-C charger at the bottom, as you would expect, along with a speaker to the right, a speaker at the top and a 3.5mm audio jack. A SIM tray with microSD is also detailed on the diagram.

Blass didn't offer any details on what specs we might get inside the 8-inch TCL tablet so it's not currently known what we can expect on that front.

With a smaller form factor though, the TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G could deliver the best of both worlds in the field, with its matte, full-coloured display rivalling colour E Ink readers and electronic notepads.

Nothing is officially confirmed as yet, but if this tablet does launch and it sits within a good price range, it could be a great option for those that want a tablet and a Kindle in one device.