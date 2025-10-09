This colour e-reader can do what the Kindle Colorsoft can't – it can fit nicely in your pocket

Quick Summary Boox is launching a coloured E Ink Android device that has stylus support and fits in your pocket. It will launch in China on 9 October, but wider availability is not yet known.

If Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft is a device that floats your boat with its colourful E Ink screen, then we have something else that might tickle your fancy. Boox is launching a smartphone-sized e-reader that will, unlike the Kindle Colorsoft, fit into your pocket.

The device was first teased by the company during the German trade show IFA 2025 but The Verge has since spotted a few extra details on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

What will the Boox B6 Pro offer?

According to the various posts, the device will be called the Boox P6 Pro and it will come with either a colour E Ink screen, or a black and white display if you prefer. There will also be a SIM card slot so, unlike some of Boox's other devices, it won't rely entirely on a Wi-Fi connection.

The report claims the full details of the Boox P6 Pro haven't been revealed yet but the coloured E Ink model is claimed to have a 16-megapixel camera on the rear for reading QR codes and scanning documents, while 8GB of RAM will be supported by 128GB of internal storage. The SIM tray we mentioned also offers microSD support for storage expansion, it is said.

It's also claimed that the colour E Ink display is thought to be an E Ink Kaleido technology 3 display technology, which is capable of producing 4,096 colours, like the Kobo Libra. That would mean black and white content will be shown at 300dpi while colour content will be half that.

Elsewhere, there's said to be a front light on both the black and white and coloured versions of the P6 Pro, while stylus support is also offered. The Boox P6 Pro will run on Android so you'll get full access to the Google Play Store, though currently, availability outside of China has not been detailed.

The Boox B6 Pro is due to launch in China on 9 October however, so fingers crossed the pocketable note taker may come to other countries at some point.