Here's a handy gadget you never knew your e-reader needed

Quick Summary Kobo has announced an official remote for its e-readers and we want one. It'll come in black and white colour options and will be available in certain regions from 4 November.

There are some accessory launches that are obvious. Every time a new phone is announced for example, there are new cases that arrive, both official and third-party cases.

And every time a new smartwatch becomes available, there are new straps that appear. However, we can't honestly say we saw this accessory coming.

Kobo has announced a new e-reader remote that will enable you to turn the page of the book you're reading with a quick press of the button.

You can do this on the e-reader itself of course, but this accessory means you can have the reader on a stand or propped up somewhere so you don't have to be holding it all the time.

What's the Kobo Remote all about?

Although the remote doesn't allow for completely hands-free reading, it's certainly a start. It's also the first official e-reader remote available from Kobo, though there are a number of third party options on Amazon for both Kobo devices and Kindles – who knew?

The Kobo Remote has been designed with recycled materials and connects to Kobo e-readers with a single button press, while staying paired via Bluetooth.

The company says it will work with any of its Bluetooth-enabled e-readers, which includes the Clara 2F, Clara BW, Clara Colour, Libra Colour, Libra 2, Sage, Elipsa and the Elipsa 2E.

It will turn pages, as we've mentioned, but it will also allow you to play and pause audio books as well as adjust the volume.

The only slightly bad news is that the Kobo Remote looks like it may not be coming to the UK yet.

The Verge says it will be available in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia "and more" from 4 November, but it doesn't specify UK. It will come in black and white colour options and cost $29.99.