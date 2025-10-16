PS Plus subscribers get a bunch of free PS5 scares this month – and a whole lot more
It's the spooky season, and Sony is treating your PS5, PS5 Pro and even PS4 with some free horror classics
Quick Summary
Sony is adding three more spooky games to its PS Plus catalogue for Extra and Premium members.
Silent Hill 2, Until Dawn and Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 will be available to play from 21 October, alongside several other newly added games.
It's Halloween season and PS Plus members have already been rewarded with two of the best horror games of all time as part of their subscriptions – The Last of Us Part II and Alan Wake 2 – but there's more to come.
Sony has announced the additional games being added to the game catalogue for PS Plus Extra and Premium members, and a trio of them are jam-packed with knee-trembling scares.
PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 owners get free access to Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, a chilling horror/puzzle adventure that tasks you with surviving a visit to an abandoned toy factory. But it's the other two, PS5-exclusive titles that will likely have you reaching for a cushion to hide behind.
Silent Hill 2 is high on the list of best horror games of all time, and Bloober Team's recent remake is a truly awesome version to get stuck into.
Konami's original adventure was scary enough, but the remade visuals and audio refresh takes the revisit to Silent Hill to a whole new level. We dare you to play this in the dark – and make sure you have some decent surround headphones to hand.
Another remake being added to the PS Plus catalogue is Until Dawn. We recently featured this in our best games to play for Halloween round-up, and for good reason.
Remastered and re-released last year from the PS4 original, this interactive slasher movie tasks you with keeping a hapless bunch of teens alive, while a murderous stalker looks to pick them off one by one.
The acting and motion capture is excellent, with this being Supermassive Games' first Hollywood-style adventure title. It went on to replicate the style and success with the Dark Pictures trilogy and several others, but Until Dawn is still – in my opinion – the best.
It's even been made into a movie since, of course.
The final additions to the Extra and Premium games catalogue this month are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, As Dusk Falls, and Wizard with a Gun.
PS Plus Premium members also get Tekken 3 added to the classic catalogue.
All of the games will be available to play at no extra cost from Tuesday, 21 October 2025.
