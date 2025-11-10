PS Plus could be getting arguably the best game of all time for free – for PS5 AND PS4

Quick Summary One of the industry's most reliable leakers claims that Grand Theft Auto V is returning to PS Plus as a free download. It'll be available later in November, they say, for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Those disappointed by the delay to Grand Theft Auto VI might be better pleased to learn that its predecessor could return to PS Plus this month.

A reliable leaker has revealed that arguably one of the greatest games ever made will be available for free again – for PS Plus Premium and Extra members, at least. And that includes subscribers with a PS5, PS5 Pro or PlayStation 4.

I'm talking, of course, at GTA 5 – the game that Rockstar has released across three console generations to date. Including its separate multiplayer mode – GTA Online – it is said to be coming back to Sony's service as a free download.

That's according to @billbil-kun, who is regularly right about these things. They often reveal the new releases coming to Xbox Games Pass and PS Plus long before Microsoft and Sony officially reveal them.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online - Launch Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Of course, it's highly likely you own or have access to Grand Theft Auto V on one format or another already – after all, it's been available for more than 12 years. But, in case you haven't, this could represent an ideal opportunity to get up to speed before GTA 6 finally arrives in a year's time.

What other games are coming to PS Plus in November?

Sony hasn't yet announced any of its game or classics catalogue additions for November 2025, although all PS Plus members have already been treated to a trio of excellent games as part of the monthly releases.

The incredible sci-fi adventure Stray is available to download for free, as well as EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS).

They can be redeemed by any PS Plus member, although the game catalogue is restricted to Extra and Premium subscribers only.

PS Plus Premium members also recently got the added bonus of a vast number of games being added to the cloud gaming collection available to play on the PlayStation Portal.

It certainly makes Sony's handheld much more useful – and just in time for Christmas.