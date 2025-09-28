Are you brave enough for the latest PS Plus games – two of the best PS5 shockers are yours for free
PS Plus members get two of the best PS5 games available today
Quick Summary
Sony has announced some of the games coming to PS Plus over the coming month, including one that's available to download now.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Alan Wake 2 are two of the finest horror games available on the PS5 and PS5 Pro today. And they can be yours for free.
PlayStation Plus members get a couple of real treats in October, especially those with Extra and Premium subscriptions.
Two of the best horror games of recent times are coming to PS Plus at no extra cost, with one available to all members as part of next month's monthly free games. The other is actually available to download right now.
Alan Wake 2 will be part of the monthly games drop on 7 October, and is most certainly something to look forward to. It'll be available for PS5 and PS5 Pro (with enhancements) to all Essential, Extra and Premium members.
Both incredible looking and as immersive as they come, the survival horror is rated 89 on Metacritic for a reason. It's truly excellent.
It will be joined by Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3, which were also announced as part of Sony's latest State of Play presentation.
Coming to the PS Plus game catalogue
But you won't even have to wait a week for the other horror title, which also just so happens to be one of the best PlayStation games of all time.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is available to download on PS5 and PS5 Pro right now for free. It's part of the game catalogue accessible to Extra and Premium members.
Refreshed for the current gen consoles, it is undoubtedly the best way to play the Naughty Dog classic, and if you've never played it before, prepare for an emotional rollercoaster of a ride.
PS4 owners don't miss out either – the original The Last of Us Part 2 is available to download for PS Plus members with last gen hardware too.
Also confirmed to be coming to the game catalogue, albeit later in October, are Tekken 3, Soul Calibur 3, and Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary. Some of those games will also be available on PS4, so there's plenty there for everyone.
We'll update you will additional free games as they are announced later in the month.
